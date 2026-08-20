New York Rangers AHL Overhaul Leads to New Agreement

Will Cuylle is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the Hartford Wolf Pack for the New York Rangers in the last decade. The heavy winger with a big shot scored 25 goals in Hartford in 2022-23, his first year out of the Ontario Hockey League. The Rangers don’t have many stories like Will Cuylle of late.

Gabe Perreault, despite his doubters, is another recent example of strong AHL success for the Rangers. Still, these have often been exceptions, not the rule.

Development has been a problem, whether inside the organization, in Hartford or outside the organization. Some of that could be tied to drafting, but the pattern of failed development is clear. Now, months after the Rangers overhauled the Wolf Pack’s coaching staff and made some big roster changes, they’ve agreed to extend their affiliate deal with the Wolf Pack. That new agreement runs through 2028-29.

Hartford Wolf Pack Struggles

The Hartford Wolf Pack struggled last season, but it was part of a larger pattern. Hartford didn’t hire a full-time coach immediately after Kris Knoblauch left early in the 2023-24 season to take a job with the Edmonton Oilers. After the season, the organization announced former Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny as the new head coach in Hartford. After consecutive seasons winning multiple playoff rounds, the Wolf Pack failed to qualify for the AHL playoffs in both years under Potulny.

The Hartford Wolf Pack relieved Potulny and his coaching staff of their duties after the season. Hiring Jay Leach, who has a long affiliation with Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, has the potential to spark the struggling AHL franchise. It’s critical that happens. The Rangers’ new prospects, acquired in this retool, will likely need AHL time. A more functional organization, ideally one that gives young players a chance to experience winning, is key.

Leach excelled as the head coach of the Providence Bruins. The Bruins made the playoffs twice in that span. They also won the Atlantic Division twice, though no postseason occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leach also spent time on NHL benches, working with Seattle and Boston for the last five seasons. He’s likely a future NHL head coach candidate.

He’ll have the option to work with a glut of young talent. The Rangers

The Partnership Continues

Whatever the struggles look like on the ice, that hasn’t been an issue off the ice for the Hartford Wolf Pack. Certainly, Connecticut officials have pushed in the past to get the NHL back to Hartford. The club has broken its single-season paid tickets record four times in the last five years. The full-season ticket membership base has doubled in the past seven years. Peter Luukko, co-chairman of Oak View Group’s Stadium and Arena Alliances, released a statement Thursday:

“We are beyond thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the New York Rangers in Hartford. Hartford is a premier market in the AHL, and the relationship between this franchise and the Rangers is one of the most successful in league history. This coming season marks 30 years of this partnership, and we cannot wait to continue growing our brand both on the ice and in the Greater Hartford Community.”

Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin commented from the personnel side.

“We look forward continuing to provide our players with a first-class experience in Hartford, and to giving the great fans of Hartford an opportunity to see our prospects as they continue to develop and graduate to the Rangers.”

The Rangers’ ongoing retool has brought several new and interesting pieces to the Hartford Wolf Pack this season. Center Cole Beaudoin will join wingers Liam Greentree, Nathan Aspinall, Brody Lamb and Jacob Battaglia as new pieces in Hartford this season. Though much will depend on training camp battles at the NHL level, defensemen Alberts Smits (2026 No. 5 overall pick) and Drew Fortescue could also join Hartford this season.

It’s unclear if goaltender Dylan Garand will play in Hartford. He’s been a past playoff hero for the Pack, but he signed an extension expecting to back up Igor Shesterkin in New York. He’s now waiver-eligible. The Rangers also traded for backup Joonas Korpisalo. They’ll either need to run a three-goalie tandem or waive one of the two players.

Hartford opens play on Saturday, October 3 at Lehigh Valley.