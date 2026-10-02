How Sean Durzi Came To Rangers Thanks To Vincent Trocheck

Sean Durzi didn’t wait long to make his mark with the New York Rangers.

He scored a quick goal on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings, and he was almost involved in a second before the first period ended — only a miniscule offside overruled it.

Still, it was pretty fast proof in Durzi’s Rangers tenure that he’s a guy who can make an impact as a defenseman at both ends of the nice.

He’s also a player, though, who has flown under the radar heading into a new season. The busy sports ecosystem in New York City can keep a blue-liner relatively unknown until he’s actually out there doing things.

Durzi is here now, though, and getting himself noticed.

The Rangers have Vincent Trockeck to help for his arrival.

Vincent Trocheck Trade for Sean Durzi

Durzi came to the Rangers in the Vincent Trocheck trade.

It was an exercise in patience for the Rangers, who had rumors swirling around Trocheck for months and months.

Even when New York traded away Artemi Panarin before the deadline, they opted to hold onto Trocheck. He was still under contract, and so they didn’t need to move him yet.

But on July 1, the Rangers did trade Trocheck.

They sent him to the Utah Mammoth for Durzi as well as the prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick.

Durzi was coming off a season with five goals and 22 assists (27 points) in 60 games with the Mammoth in 2025-26.

Now, he’s trying to do even better for the Rangers as part of a defensive group with a lot of talent.

Sean Durzi Origins

Durzi is originally from Mississauga in Ontario, Canada.

He went on to play at the junior level in the OHL with the Owen Sound Attack.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Durzi No. 52 overall (second round) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He actually was a goalie when he first played hockey, but the story goes that his mom preferred he play defenseman, and so that’s what he did.

The Maple Leafs traded Durzi before he got near the NHL, sending him to the Los Angeles Kings less than a year after he was drafted.

He played with the Kings through the 2022-23 season, then was traded to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2024 second-round pick.

Arizona moved to Utah, and Durzi was there until he was then sent to the Rangers. Now he’s in the Big Apple hoping to make his mark.