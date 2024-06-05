Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin Avoids Contract Talk In Ludicrous Way

The New York Rangers held their end-of-season media availability on Tuesday, June 6, and their best player of the postseason grabbed all of the attention.

Rangers star goalie Igor Shesterkin deflected a question about his future with the team in the most hilarious way you can imagine, via SportsNet New York.

A reporter asked Shesterkin about his desire to stay put in New York and sign a long-term contract with the franchise. The goalie, already in the middle of his interview, replied, “I’m sorry, I don’t speak English.”

Shesterkin’s contract with the New York Rangers is set to expire after the 2024-25 season. There is still time for both parties to agree to an extension before the netminder enters (if he gets there) the free agent market in July 2025.

Igor Shesterkin Is Expected to Become Highest-Paid Goalie

Shesterkin signed his four-year deal in August 2021, worth $22.6 million. As the team heads into the offseason, reports indicate there will be contract discussions between the goalie and the franchise ahead of the 2025 season.

The New York Post’s Mollie Walker reported in a story published on June 2 that Shesterkin’s camp might seek a record-setting deal with an annual value of up to $12 million.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta and more insiders have shared similar information.

“Now that their season is over, the New York Rangers will soon begin formal contract discussions with Igor Shesterkin’s camp on an extension,” Pagnotta wrote in a post published on June 3. “He has one-year remaining on his current contract and projects to be the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.”

Shesterkin’s new contract will surpass the current highest annual average values (AAV) for all NHL goaltenders including Carey Price at $10.5 million, Sergei Bobrovsky at $10 million, and Andrei Vasilevskiy at $9.5 million if the negotiations go according to the projections.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton from ESPN indicated that “New York’s first priority should be making Igor Shesterkin the NHL’s highest-paid goalie.”

Shesterkin’s Key Role in Rangers’ Postseason Run

The Rangers’ season ended short of the finals, but Shesterkin’s performances were the main catalyst of their run to the conference finals.

Shesterkin faced 524 shots over 16 postseason games, maintaining a .926 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average. He saved 485 shots across that span.

Rangers center Vincent Trocheck gave Shesterkin his flowers during the team’s exit interviews.

“Shesty, I mean, he was our best player by a significant margin in the playoffs,” Trocheck said about Shesterkin on June 4. “If there was one guy I thought needed to hear that right after the loss–to kind of keep his spirits up–I just told him he was our best player and he deserved better.”

MoneyPuck estimates Shesterkin earned 13.1 goals saved above expected nearly doubling the figure put up by the second-best goalie with 16-plus postseason games.

Rangers’ Future Considerations & Offseason Outlook

As the Rangers look ahead to the next season, Shesterkin’s potential new contract looms large but it’s not the only thing the franchise needs to handle ahead of the 2025 campaign.

That means fitting his “new money” in the cap might take some effort by the Rangers front office to make all pieces work within the franchise’s financials.

CapFriendly projects the 2024-25 salary cap will be around $87.7 million. As a consequence, Shesterkin’s potential new deal of a $12 million cap hit would account for approximately 13% of the team’s budget.

Moreover, the same site reports that the Rangers are entering the offseason with $11.3 million in cap space. That figure, however, only includes only 18 of the mandatory 23 players under contract.

The Rangers have five pending unrestricted free agents: Alex Wennberg, Jack Roslovic, Blake Wheeler, Erik Gustafsson, and Chad Ruhwedel. The franchise also has three pending, restricted free agents Kaapo Kakko, Ryan Lindgren, and Braden Schneider.