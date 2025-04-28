Insider: ‘Might be the Time’ for Rangers to Move on From $81.5 Million Star

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs and could make some significant roster changes this summer.

The Rangers could look to shake up their core of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Alexis Lafreniere, among others. NHL and Rangers insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic believes the summer could be the time to move on from Panarin, who’s the best player on the team.

“He’s still far and away the most important Ranger not named Shesterkin, and he has a full no-move clause. But with just one year left on his deal and the sexual assault claim settlement he and the Rangers made in August now public, this summer might be the time to move on,” Staple wrote. “Especially if the Rangers are truly trying to forge a new path as a team that’s hard to play against and built for the postseason, maybe Panarin could be convinced his future is elsewhere.”

Panarin has one year left on his seven-year, $81.5 million deal with the Rangers, so his contract would now be easy to move as it only has one year left. However, he does have a no-movement clause, so Panarin would have to approve being traded.

Panarin recorded 37 goals and 52 assists for 89 points this season. He’s a two-time NHL All-Star.

Panarin Involved in Sexual Assault Settlement

Panarin and MSG settled a sexual assault allegation, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic’s Katie Strang reported on April 17 that Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, the company that owns the team, paid financial settlements to a Rangers employee last year after she alleged that Panarin sexually assaulted her.

Strang reports that the alleged incident happened in December 2023. The report states that Panarin allegedly took the woman’s phone and said he would only give it back if she retrieved it from his hotel room. When the accuser went to Panarin’s hotel room, the star forward pinned her down on the bed. She pushed him off, retrieved her phone and left the room.

“The Club retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation, which the League was fully apprised of. We consider the matter closed,” the NHL said in a statement.

There’s no record of the incident being reported to law enforcement.

Rangers Made Coaching Change

New York fired head coach Peter Laviolette after the Rangers failed to make the playoffs.

Laviolette was only the coach for two seasons. In his first season, the Rangers had the best record in the NHL but now missed the playoffs.

“Quite simply, we fell short across the board,” Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said on a conference call. “Nobody here takes it lightly. We know our fans are frustrated and they deserve a better season than this. It starts with me.”

After the disappointing year, the Rangers are looking to be Stanley Cup contenders next season. Drury, meanwhile, is keeping all his options open.

“There’s a lot of moving parts throughout any season and certainly this season had many moving parts,” Drury said. “We’ve been looking at a lot of different things since training camp started with regards to the team, with regards to changes, personnel. Eyes wide open to try to figure this out and what this team will need moving forward.”

The Rangers finished the year with a record of 39-36-7.