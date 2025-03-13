Insider Believes Rangers’ Could Lose 2 Key Players to Offer Sheets

The New York Rangers are outside of a playoff spot and have major question marks on their roster heading into the offseason.

New York has been linked to trading some key forwards. But, NHL insider Peter Baugh of The Athletic believes the Rangers could lose a star young forward. Baugh believes the Rangers are poised to be a team that gets an offer sheet on players like K’Andre Miller and Will Cuylle.

“Teams might be more aggressive this summer with offer sheets to restricted free agents given the rising cap. A relatively thin unrestricted free-agent market and the success the St. Louis Blues have had with Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg,” Baugh wrote. “Considering the Rangers’ lack of cap flexibility illustrated above, I wonder if clubs could target players such as Cuylle or Miller with offer sheets, just like St. Louis targeted Edmonton last summer.

“Chicago, for example, is desperate to take strides and has tons of cap space and tons of draft capital. What if the Chicago Blackhawks offered Cuylle a $4.5 million deal? If the Rangers didn’t match, it would net them only a second-round pick in exchange for one of their better forwards this season. If they did match, their cap flexibility would be even more limited,” Baugh added. “It’s a potential roadblock the Rangers will have to keep an eye on. And, maybe it will lead to trying to get RFA contracts sorted earlier rather than later.”

Miller and Cuylle are both impact players with the Rangers. But, as Baugh says, due to the Rangers’ cap room, they could be placed by other teams.

Miller has skated in 59 games recording 5 goals and 12 assists for 17 points. Cuylle, meanwhile, has skated in 65 games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Insider Expects Rangers’ Cuylle & Miller to Get a Raise

Cuylle is in the final year of his entry-level deal and Baugh expects him to get a raise this offseason, while Miller will also be an RFA come July 1.

“Will Cuylle is also an RFA. He’s going to get a big bump from his entry-level deal after this season as one of the Rangers’ more effective forwards,” Baugh wrote.

Miller, meanwhile, is in the final year of his two-year $7.74 million deal with the Rangers. He’s also likely to get a raise.

“Miller is an RFA with arbitration rights. With the rising salary cap and the fact he’s only 25, he will get a raise from his $3.872 million AAV deal,” Baugh added.

With the Rangers up against the cap, New York will have to make some tough roster decisions in the offseason.

Rangers Re-Sign Veteran Goalie

New York did make a move by re-signing veteran goalie Jonathan Quick to a one-year deal.

Quick has been the backup goalie to Igor Shesterkin and has filled the role well. The three-time Stanley Cup champion agreed to a one-year $1.55 million deal.

Quick has gone 9-6-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .896 SV% this season.