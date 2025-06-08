Insider: Rangers’ Star Defenseman a Top Offer Sheet or Trade Candidate

The New York Rangers will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this offseason after a disappointing season.

Several key players have been named as trade candidates, but Rangers’ defenseman K’Andre Miller could also be on the move. Miller is a pending RFA, and NHL insider Cam Robinson of EliteProspects says the 25-year-old is an offer sheet candidate.

“One player whose name has been consistently swirling around this week is K’Andre Miller,” Robinson wrote. “It appears the Rangers have alerted teams that he is available in a trade, but clubs are also considering the offer sheet route as Miller will become a Restricted Free Agent on July 1st.

“Sources indicate that the Rangers aren’t going to deal him for a song and have a contingency plan to match any reasonable offer sheet through clearing cap in other manners,” Robinson added. “That said, there seems to be a healthy market for the 25-year-old left-shot defender.”

Miller is coming off his two-year, $7.74 million deal with the Rangers and will be in line for a raise. The 25-year-old is still improving, which is why he is a top offer sheet candidate this summer, but the Rangers could opt to trade him before July 1 to avoid an offer sheet.

Miller was selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by New York. He recorded 7 goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 74 games.

Rangers Looking at Trade Market for Miller

After the Rangers missed the playoffs, New York will look to make some major changes this summer.

Although Miller is 25 and young, his name has come up in trade talks, according to insider Elliotte Friedman.

“There are some other defensemen out there and one of them people said to me is K’Andre Miller,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “That it’s not a guarantee, but they are testing the market on K’Andre Miller. They want to know what it is, so we’ll see where it goes, but his name is definitely out there.”

Miller is a top-four defenseman and, at age 25, is likely only reaching his prime, which makes him an intriguing trade target for several NHL teams.

In his NHL career, Miller has skated in 368 games, recording 36 goals and 96 assists for 132 points.

Miller Hopeful to Stay With Rangers

Although Miller’s name has come up in trade rumors and offer sheet talk, he says he wants to stay in New York.

Miller has spent his entire career with the Rangers and made it clear after the season ended that he wanted to stay in New York.

“Kind of hard to talk about my future here,” Miller said. “I have a great agent who is going to help me throughout this summer’s process, I love being a New York Ranger. I think this has been some of the best years of my life. These past five years have been unforgettable in about every aspect you can think of. That’s all I really have to comment on.”

Miller is also an RFA for the first time, and is hopeful he can sign a long-term deal with the Rangers.

“It’s a part of the job,” Miller said. “It’s my first time going through it, so it’s a little different, but like I said, I love New York and I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else right now.”