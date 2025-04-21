Insider Links Rangers to 31-Goalscorer in Free Agency

The New York Rangers had a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs.

With New York failing to make the playoffs, the Rangers will look to be active in the offseason to reshape their roster. NHL insider Michael DeRosa of NHLTradeRumors believes the Rangers will pursue Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato in free agency.

“The Rangers will likely look to add to their forward group this offseason after a tough 2024-25 season. When looking at their roster, they could use a boost in their middle six, and bringing in a skilled player like Donato would give them just that. This is especially so when noting that he can play both down the middle and on the wing,” DeRosa wrote.

Donato concludes his two-year, $4 million deal with the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old is coming off a career year and showed he can be a top-six forward in the NHL.

Donato ended up recording 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points in 82 games, which are all career highs. He likely will be in for a big raise, and with New York, he can be a middle-six forward and add some much-needed speed and goal-scoring ability to the roster.

Rangers GM Calls Season a Failure

New York struggled this past season as the Rangers failed to make the playoffs.

After missing out on the playoffs, Rangers general manager Chris Drury opened up on the team’s lackluster season and said the blame goes on him.

“Leading into the season, given the success we had the last few years, we had high expectations,” Drury said on a Zoom call to media on April 19. “Quite simply, we fell short across the board. Nobody here takes it lightly. We know our fans are frustrated, and they deserve a better season than this. That starts with me.”

Drury, meanwhile, says he will use this time to look at what the team needs this offseason.

“It starts with evaluating what went on in the season: what moves worked, what players worked, what players didn’t,” Drury said. “That’s an ongoing thing throughout the season… With the extra time of not being in the playoffs, we’re going to continue to look up and down the roster, up and down the organization to see what we need to do to be back where we want to be next year.”

The Rangers are projected to have just over $9.6 million in cap space.

Rangers Fire Peter Laviolette

After the disappointing season, the Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette.

Laviolette coached the Rangers for two seasons. In his first year, he led New York to the best record in the NHL, but after missing the playoffs a year later, the Rangers moved on from him. New York also fired associate head coach Phil Housley.

“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change,” said Drury in a statement. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.”

The Rangers finished the year with a record of 39-36-7.