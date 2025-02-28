Insider Links Rangers to $30 Million Star Foward Among Others Ahead of Deadline

The New York Rangers are battling for a playoff spot and one insider expects them to be aggressive ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

New York is outside of a playoff spot, but Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud reports the Rangers will be looking to add to their roster ahead of the deadline. Mercogliano believes New York is interested in Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Rickard Rakell among other players.

“At RW, Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell ($5 million AAV through 2027-28) could be one of the best scorers on the market with 48 points (25 goals and 23 assists) through 56 games. He played on a line with Mika Zibanejad for Team Sweden, as well, if that counts for anything,” Mercogliano wrote.

Along with Rakell, Mercogliano mentioned Nick Shmaltz of Utah as another winger option. The insider also reports the Rangers have shown interest in several centers.

“Center may be the toughest to snag, because everyone wants one and few are available. Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton ($3 million AAV through next season) is a player the Rangers have had previous interest in,” Mercogliano added.”But the Flyers’ asking price is said to be high. Some also point to Nashville, where battle-tested veteran Ryan O’Reilly ($4.5M AAV through 2026-27) may be on the block.”

Rakell is in the third year of his six-year $30 million deal. The star forward has recorded 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points in 60 games.

Rangers Looking to Avoid Rentals

With New York outside of a playoff spot, the Rangers are looking to avoid trading for rental players, Mercogliano reported.

The insider says New York is wanting to add talent to its roster ahead of the deadline, but wants players with years left on their deal, which is why Rakell fits the bill.

“Most are in the agreement that the Rangers would prefer to avoid rentals. Which rules out many of the pending UFAs circulating the rumor mill,” Mercogliano wrote. “But when it comes to players with multiple years of team control, very few have a read on who the tight-lipped Drury is targeting. That’s at least in part because the pickings are slim. With far less urgency for opposing GMs to deal pieces who are locked up beyond this season…

“The Rangers are seeking players who bring a straight-line, hard-nosed approach to the game, with an emphasis on size and speed,” Mercogliano added. “From a positional standpoint, the top priorities are center, right wing and left-handed defensemen.”

The Rangers are currently 29-25-4 and four points outside of a playoff spot.

Penguins Looking to Trade Rakell

Rakell is having a breakout season and his name has come up in trade talks.

NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic has Rakell as the second-ranked player on his trade bait board.

“Well on his way to topping 30 goals and 60 points this season, Rakell may be the most productive offensive player available ahead of this deadline,” Johnston wrote. “The right-shot winger is an above-average finisher who has a history of holding his own when playing alongside highly skilled linemates. With three years remaining on his contract after this one, the usual caveats apply: The Penguins do not have to move Rakell now. But they’d be willing to do it if the return helped them push along their organizational goal of getting younger. He’s signed to an extremely reasonable contract in a rising cap environment.”

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 7.