Insider Links Rangers to $20 Million Star Forward in Free Agency

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs this season and could look to make some significant changes this offseason.

The Rangers will need to add more scoring and depth to the roster, and NHL insider Peter Baugh of The Athletic expects New York to be after forwards in free agency. Baugh links the Rangers to Dallas Stars star forward Mikael Granlund, who can play both center and the wing.

“The San Jose Sharks traded Granlund to Dallas ahead of the deadline,” Baugh wrote. “He can play both center and wing and is on the left of a line with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. The 33-year-old would not make the Rangers any younger, but his age could make him a little more affordable in free agency.

“As is the case with the other free agents on this section of the list, New York would almost certainly need to move money to have the space for Granlund,” Baugh added. “AFP Analytics projects he will get a two-year, $4.9 million average-annual-value deal, only a slight decrease from his current cap hit.”

Although Granlund is older, New York is hoping to compete next season, so he would fill an important role. Granlund is currently playing with the Stars and playing a key role in the playoffs.

Granlund is in the final year of his four-year, $20 million deal, and will likely get around $5 million per season again. The 33-year-old could be a middle-six forward for the Rangers and add some much-needed depth scoring to the roster.

Rangers Have Limited Cap Space

New York will have to be creative in the offseason as the Rangers have limited cap space.

The Rangers have just over $8.4 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia. However, New York still has to sign Will Cuylle and K’Andre Miller, who are pending RFAs.

So, if the Rangers are going to make any major moves in the offseason, New York will likely need to subtract from their roster.

Rangers Hoping to be Competitive Next Season

New York won the Presidents’ Trophy two seasons ago, which is awarded to the team with the best record.

A year after winning the Trophy, the Rangers missed the playoffs and fired coach Peter Laviolette. New York quickly moved to hire Mike Sullivan, and he hopes to make the Rangers more competitive next season.

“I think they’re a really talented group and I think they’ve been knocking on the door to the Stanley Cup for a number of years now,” Sullivan said on May 8. “Every time we played against this group of players, they’ve been fierce battles. I’ve grown so much respect over the years for the talent that the Rangers have.

“I look forward to the opportunity to get know some of these guys on a more personal level,” Sullivan added. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with them both on the ice and off the ice to try to become the most competitive team we can become and ultimately challenge for the Stanley Cup. That’s why we’re all in it.”

Sullivan helped lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first two years. So, the hope is he can help make the Rangers contenders again.