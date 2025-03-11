Insider: Rangers Could Look to Trade Artemi Panarin, 2 Other Forwards in Offseason

The New York Rangers could look much different come opening night of the 2025-26 season.

The Rangers were expected to compete for the Stanley Cup this season. But, New York is outside of a playoff spot. It has been a frustrating year as captain Jacob Trouba was traded. Now NHL insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic says Artemi Panarin could be dealt this offseason.

“It might even mean seeing if Artemi Panarin, who’ll be entering the final year of his deal, would waive his no-trade to go elsewhere,” Staple wrote.

Along with Panarin, Staple believes the Rangers will also look to move Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider this offseason.

“It means renewing that November text to see if anyone wants Kreider, whose season has been compromised by a variety of injuries,” Staple wrote. “He has two years left at a $6.5 million cap hit; failing to find a trade might mean considering a buyout. It means seeing if Mika Zibanejad, despite his rejuvenated play since J.T. Miller arrived, would be willing to waive his no-move clause to find a new home. And finding a team to take on five more years of that buyout-proof contract…

“The cap space created by a Zibanejad or Panarin ($11.64 million) deal would be significant, enough to take one of the big swings you’ve heard the Rangers are interested in taking this offseason,” Staple added.

After a disappointing season, and with the playoffs up in the air, the Rangers may make a big move this offseason.

Rangers Will Keep All Options Open

New York will be looking to improve their roster this offseason and it could be done either through free agency or trades.

According to Staple, the Rangers are keeping their options open, which includes trading Panarin or any other star player.

“Drury has shown an adeptness at finding good trades to make. Even if his bedside manner with his own players could perhaps use a little work,” Staple wrote. “You have to give yourself options, though. As this team stands now, the Rangers are certainly better than they looked in December or early January. They are not good enough to hang with the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs or Tampa Bay Lightning, who all beefed up this week.

“Getting into the playoffs this season counts as a real accomplishment for this group,” Staple added. “But it’s never about just getting in at Madison Square Garden. So there is still more hard work to be done.”

Panarin is in the sixth year of his seven-year $81.5 million deal with the Rangers. He’s eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

New York GM Believes in Current Team

Although the Rangers are currently outside of a playoff spot, Rangers general manager Chris Drury has confidence in his group.

New York were both buyers and sellers at the deadline. Drury says it’s a look towards next season as well as helping a playoff push this year.

“Trying to make sure we got some assets back for our free agents) for the future. Whether it’s a young player like (Brendan) Brisson or some picks, another young player in (Juuso) Parssinen. While trying to show the group I still believe in them — which I do,” Drury said. “As we push to the playoffs, push to try and make the playoffs and give them some NHL players in (Calvin) de Haan, Parssinen, (Carson) Soucy this last week to try and help the group get to the playoffs.”

The Rangers are 31-27-6 and outside of a playoff spot.