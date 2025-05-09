Insider Shares Trade Idea Sees Rangers Trading Lafreiere for Former Top Pick

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs this season and could look to make some major trades.

NHL insider Jean-Charles Lajoie of TVA Sports proposed a deal that would see the New York Rangers trading Alexis Lafreniere to the Montreal Canadiens for another former first overall pick.

“Should the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers trade two former first overall picks, Juraj Slafkovsky and Alexis Lafrenière, to give them the best chance at success?,” Lajoie said.

His co-host, Philippe Boucher, thinks the deal makes sense, especially for Montreal, as Lafreniere is from Quebec and thrived playing in the QMJHL.

“The Montreal market could be good for him,” Boucher said. “He was good when he was under a lot of pressure in Rimouski. All eyes were on him.”

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as it would be a one-for-one swap involving two former first-overall picks. But, it could make sense for both teams as Slafovsky and Lafreniere both could use a change of scenery.

New York would acquire Slafkovsky, who was selected first overall in 2022. The power forward hasn’t been the top-line player Montreal had hoped. But, he can be a second-line player with the Rangers. He’s about to enter the first year of his eight-year, $60.8 million deal. Slafkovsky recorded 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points last season.

In return, Montreal would acquire Lafreniere. Lafreniere would be a top-six forward and add some offense to the lineup. He recorded 17 goals and 28 assists for 45 points last season. Lafreniere was selected first overall in 2020 and is about to enter the first year of his seven-year, $52.15 million deal.

Insider Believes Rangers Could Trade Lafreniere

Despite New York selecting Lafreniere first overall and signing him to a massive extension, one insider believes the Rangers could trade him.

New York Post reporter Mollie Walker believes the Rangers will explore a potential trade involving Lafreniere this offseason.

“It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for (Rangers general manager) Chris Drury to admit he committed too soon to his first overall pick and maybe see what you could get for him,” Walker told Forever Blueshirts on the RINK RAP podcast. “It just hasn’t been there in a lot of facets and I think you might want to get out sooner rather than later because it’s just been pretty unimpressive, to put it as nicely as I possibly can.”

Lafreniere would likely be highly sought after due to his age and the fact that he is a former first overall pick.

Rangers Coach Hopes Team Gets More Competitive

New York failed to make the playoffs, and the Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette.

After firing Laviolette, the Rangers moved quickly to hire Mike Sullivan after he was let go by the Pittsburgh Penguins. After being hired, Sullivan gave some props to the current roster. But, he believes they still can be much better.

“I think they’re a really talented group. And I think they’ve been knocking on the door to the Stanley Cup for a number of years now,” Sullivan said at his introductory press conference on May 8. “Every time we played against this group of players, they’ve been fierce battles. I’ve grown so much respect over the years for the talent that the Rangers have. I look forward to the opportunity to get know some of these guys on a more personal level. I look forward to the opportunity to work with them both on the ice and off the ice. To try to become the most competitive team we can become and ultimately challenge for the Stanley Cup. That’s why we’re all in it.”

The Rangers finished the year with a record of 39-36-7.