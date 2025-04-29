Insider Names 2 Rangers That Won’t be Back Next Season

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs this season and could make some significant changes this offseason.

Rangers and NHL insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic believes there are two players who are locks who won’t be back next season, with one having to be traded. Staple expects star forward Chris Kreider to be one of the players the team will move on from.

“Chris Kreider: After all the injuries and hard feelings, it’s difficult to see Kreider returning,” Staple wrote. “But not impossible, given he’s got two years left at $6.5 million and there may not be much of a market for him. But if there were a rift with any remaining Rangers, it’s likely the strongest between management and the team’s third all-time leading goal scorer. It will be a sour way to go out, but it would be best for all parties.”

Kreider does have two years left on his seven-year, $45.5 million deal with the Rangers. He’s spent his entire career with the Rangers and has a 15-team no-trade list.

Kreider recorded 22 goals and 8 assists for 30 points in 68 games this season with the Rangers.

Insider Expects Rangers to Move on From Calvin de Haan

The other player Staple expects New York to move on from is veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan.

de Haan is a pending free agent, and Staple expects the Rangers not to have any interest in bringing him back, while the defenseman also won’t want to return.

“Calvin de Haan: He wants a job next season, and it’s doubtful it’ll be here. Especially after dropping an F-bomb about his treatment following the trade from the Colorado Avalanche,” Staple added.

The Rangers acquired de Haan from the Avalanche, but he was a healthy scratch for most of the season. At the end of the season, de Haan vented his frustration and said he wanted to continue playing.

“At the end of the day, I just wanted a chance to compete,” de Haan said. “I understand I’m not a top-four (defenseman) or $10 million guy anymore in this league. I might not have a huge impact on the games, but I still want to play and be out there and go to war with the guys. That’s pretty much it…

“You’ve got to be realistic,” he said. “I’m getting older in hockey years, and I’ve been one-year deals the past few years. It’s been a little frustrating not being able to have someone trust me with a multi-year deal or anything. But I’m still gonna work and try to earn my contracts, obviously, and play well. But if the opportunity arises, I’d like to still play.”

de Haan has played in 679 NHL games in his career.

Rangers Extend GM Chris Drury

New York extended general manager Chris Drury to a multi-year extension, despite the Rangers missing the playoffs.

After the extension was finalized, MSG Sports executive chairman and CEO James Dolan issued a statement sharing his excitement Drury will remain the GM.

“I am pleased that Chris will continue to lead the Rangers hockey operations in his role as President and General Manager,” Dolan said. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”

Drury has been the Rangers’ general manager since February 5, 2021.