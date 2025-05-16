Insider’s Trade Idea Sees Rangers Dealing Kreider to Division Rival

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs this past season and could look to make some major trades this offseason.

Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad have all had their names come up in trade talks throughout last season and this offseason. NHL insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic shared a trade idea that would see Kreider being dealt to a division rival.

“Trade Kreider to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a pair of third-round picks,” Staple wrote in a step of the Rangers’ ideal offseason.

Kreider has two years left on his seven-year, $45.5 million deal with the Rangers. He would be an impactful player with Columbus as he can be a top-six forward and add some much-needed offense to the Blue Jackets’ offense.

“Drury has proved adept at moving contracts without needing to retain,” Staple added. “So as long as Columbus isn’t on Kreider’s 15-team no-trade list, the Jackets might be interested in Kreider’s veteran leadership and power-play capabilities on a very young team. Again, not seeking much of a return here, just freeing up money and a roster spot.”

Kreider recorded 22 goals and 8 assists for 30 points in 68 games last season with the Rangers.

Rangers Plan to Shop Kreider

Kreider has been a key player for the Rangers for years, but his time with the team may be over.

The star forward was involved in trade talks this season, however, no deal happened. Now, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period revealed the Rangers will look to shop Kreider this offseason.

“But beyond a potential change off the ice, Drury is expected to explore additional changes to his roster. (He) is expected to revisit trade discussions with clubs involving veteran forward Chris Kreider, who owns a 15-team no-trade list,” Pagnotta wrote.

“Kreider, who turns 34 on Apr. 30, has two more years remaining on his seven-year, $45.5 million contract after this season,” Pagnotta added. “He is due $5 million in total salary in each of the next two seasons. The Rangers were engaged in trade talks with teams about Kreider this season. But injuries played a small factor in why he wasn’t moved.”

Kreider has played his entire NHL career with the Rangers. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Kreider Wants to Stay With Rangers

Despite Kreider’s name being heavily involved in trade rumors, he’s hopeful he isn’t moved.

Kreider has called New York home for his entire NHL career and wants to help this team get over the hump and win.

“This is home for me,” Kreider said at the end of the season. “This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I’ve developed so many incredible relationships and grown up and spent so much time in this area. So, obviously, this is where I want to be. This is the group that I want to help in whatever fashion win hockey games.”

Kreider has recorded 326 goals in his NHL career over 883 games. He’s a two-time NHL All-Star.