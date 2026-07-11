NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Sabres 51-Point Forward

It has been a busy offseason for the New York Rangers. After a tough 2025-26 season that saw them kick off a retool, the Rangers have brought in multiple new players. Among the Rangers’ new players are Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Marcus Pettersson, Sean Durzi, Joonas Korpisalo, and Joe Veleno.

With the Rangers looking to be more competitive during the 2026-27 season, it would not be surprising if they look to make more moves this summer. When looking at their roster, one need they have is another skilled winger.

One trade candidate who would make a lot of sense for the Rangers to target is Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn. Questions about Quinn’s future in Buffalo have been coming up often this offseason. With that, it would be understandable if the Rangers made a push for him.

Due to this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has the Sabres trading Quinn to the Rangers.

Rangers Get:

Jack Quinn

Sabres Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

2028 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a young, skilled winger with Quinn. The Sabres, on the other hand, would land two draft picks that they could use to either strengthen their prospect pool or in a trade package to land an immediate upgrade elsewhere.

Sabres’ Jack Quinn Is a Trade Candidate to Watch This Offseason

Quinn has been the subject of trade speculation throughout this offseason. According to The Fourth Period, the Sabres have put Quinn out there in the trade market this summer.

“The Sabres are dangling Quinn as trade bait and have since prior to the NHL Draft. He’s entering the last year of his current contract and is still controllable,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Sabres willing to listen to offers for Quinn, the Rangers would be very wise to make a push for him. At just 24 years old, Quinn would have the potential to be a great fit on New York’s roster as they continue their retool.

Quinn is also coming off the best season of his NHL career so far in 2025-26. In 82 games last season with Buffalo, the 2020 first-round pick posted new career highs with 20 goals, 31 assists, and 51 points. With numbers like these, he would certainly give the Rangers’ forward group a boost if acquired.

Sabres’ Quinn Would Give the Rangers Another Top-Six Option If Acquired

If the Rangers acquired Quinn, he could work very well in their top six. When looking for a specific spot where he could fit, the Rangers’ second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere stands out. Playing with two skilled forwards like Miller and Lafreniere could help Quinn hit a new level offensively.

Quinn would also give the Rangers another impactful forward to work with on their power play because of his offensive skill.

Overall, with the Rangers’ forward group needing help, it would be understandable if they tried to acquire Quinn. He is young enough that he would be a good fit on New York’s roster, so let’s see if they end up targeting him from here.