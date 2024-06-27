Rangers Have Asked $56 Million Defensemen for the 15 Teams on His No-Trade List

The New York Rangers have asked for the 15 teams on Jacob Trouba’s no-trade list, The Athletic’s Arthur Staple reported on June 27.

Trouba has two years left on the seven-year $56 million deal he signed on July 19, 2019. On July 1, Trouba has a 15-team no-trade list, meaning he can block a deal to 15 NHL teams and the Rangers have asked for that list.

Further to our man @reporterchris adding Jacob Trouba to his trade board — have heard that #NYR asked Trouba's camp for the 15 teams on his no-trade list. That clause activates July 1. https://t.co/y14SWacF9v — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) June 27, 2024

By asking for Trouba’s 15-team no-trade list it could mean the Rangers are looking to move their captain who is set to make $8 million in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Last season, Trouba recorded 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 69 games. He recorded 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points in 16 playoff games.

Trouba was acquired by the Rangers on June 17, 2019, from the Winnipeg Jets. He was named captain on August 9, 2022.

Trouba Added to Trade Board

In The Athletic’s updated trade bait board on June 26 ahead of the NHL draft and free agency, Trouba was a new addition to it.

The Athletic had Trouba as No. 14 on their list as the outlet believes Trouba is a luxury for New York which needs to clear cap space.

“With his no-movement clause set to convert to a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1 and the Rangers believed to be looking at moving a defenseman, Trouba could be the odd man out. The right-shot defender plays a strong, physical game and is known for laying out opponents with punishing bodychecks,” The Athletic’s trade board article said.

“He’s coming off a difficult playoffs but would represent an upgrade for most teams. In New York, where they also have Adam Fox and Braden Schneider on the right side, Trouba may be a luxury at his cap hit,” the article added.

The Rangers enter the offseason with just over $12 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. But, New York has Schneider and Ryan Lindren as pending RFA on defense as well as Erik Gustafsson and Chad Ruhwedel as UFA on the backend who New York could look to re-sign, which is why they may trade Trouba.

Trouba Played Through Injury in the Playoffs

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Trouba was playing through a broken ankle.

Trouba spoke to the media and revealed he had a chunk missing from his ankle but played through the injury.

Trouba said it was a “kidney bean sized chunk” that came out of his ankle. Like, ok then. https://t.co/RX70emVDI7 — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 4, 2024

“Jacob Trouba broke his ankle late in the regular season, which is why he missed time. It wasn’t weight-bearing so he could walk but skating with tight turns didn’t feel good. He was limited at times by it, but he emphasized that it is not an excuse for anything…. Trouba said it was a “kidney bean sized chunk” that came out of his ankle. Like, ok then,” NHL.com reporter Dan Rosen reported.

Trouba won the 2023-24 Mark Messier Leadership Award which is given to a player ‘who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.’