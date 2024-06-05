Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Sends Out Suicide Awareness Post After Criticism From Spittin’ Chiclets

New York Rangers captain and defenseman Jacob Trouba has responded to criticism from popular hockey podcast Spittin’ Chiclets.

Throughout the playoffs, Trouba was the subject of criticism for his play and some controversial hits. After seeing what the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast said about him, he took to X to share a suicide awareness post.

Painting is my outlet For the next 30 days, proceeds from 24” print sales will be donated to @AthletesForHope Prints can be purchased herehttps://t.co/UckCzqioy2 — Jacob Trouba (@JacobTrouba) June 5, 2024

“Suicide rates have doubled in the past 20 years in U.S. college athletes –@usnews. 11 days ago, a @PGATOUR golfer tragically took his own life after a mental health battle and people asked how that was possible We must do better than this,” Trouba wrote… “Painting is my outlet For the next 30 days, proceeds from 24” print sales will be donated to @AthletesForHope

Trouba’s response came after Pasha Esghi took aim at him for his play during the playoffs and called him the worst captain in the NHL.

“Is there a bigger hypocritical scumbag in the league than Jacob Trouba? First of all, he sucks at hockey. When he’s in the defensive zone, he runs around like a lost puppy, he just sees the puck and chases it. If he didn’t have the ‘C’ and that contract, he wouldn’t be playing. If I was Laviolette I would rip the ‘C’ of his chest,” Eshgi said.

The podcast contributor then went on about Trouba’s lack of discipline on the ice and his history of hits to the head.

“Trouba and his wife founded the Trouba Creative Expression Arts Program which offers art services to adults with epilepsy and seizures,” Eshghi added. “Well, you want to know the irony of that situation? Trouba’s wife is a neuroscience major. Maybe Jacob should go home and get a lesson from his wife about the dangers of concussions that can lead to epilepsy and seizures before he goes around concussing guys on a daily basis.”

Spittin’ Chiclets has yet to respond to Trouba’s comments.

Trouba Played Through a Broken Ankle in the Playoffs

Following the Rangers being eliminated from playoff contention by the Florida Panthers, Trouba revealed to the media that he played with a broken ankle.

“That was tough. I broke my ankle. They said a kidney-sized bean chunk of my ankle came off, but it was not a weight-bearing bone, so I could walk. You feel fine, but then you put a skate on and you start pushing at different angles, and it does not feel good. That was tough because you feel fine, you want to be out there, but you’re definitely limited by that. It got better as it went on… It’s not an excuse or anything by any means. I was ready to play, but it was an interesting one to play with,” Trouba said to the media.

In the playoffs, Trouba had 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points in 16 games after having 22 points in 69 regular season games.

Trouba Won the 2023-24 Mark Messier Leadership Award

Trouba was named the recipient of the 2023-24 Mark Messier Leadership Award on May 14. The award is given to “the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

The Rangers captain and his wife Kelly have raised over $160,000 for the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Epilepsy Foundation, according to NHL.com.

Trouba also frequently hosts meet and greets following home games with kids from the Garden of Dreams Foundation, as he takes them on a tour of the arena and the locker room.