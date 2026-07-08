New York Rangers Trade Pitch Lands $38.5M Canucks Sniper

The New York Rangers have had an eventful offseason. While they traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, they also brought in a few new players. Among the Rangers‘ newcomers are Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Marcus Pettersson, Sean Durzi, and Joe Veleno.

With the moves the Rangers have made this offseason, it is clear that they are hoping to have more success during the 2026-27 season. However, when looking at their roster, it is fair to argue that they should not be done making moves just yet.

The Rangers could use another impactful winger in their top nine as they look to bounce back next season. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk stands out as an intriguing potential option for the Blueshirts.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Canucks trade DeBrusk to the Rangers in a big summer move.

Rangers Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2029 Fourth-Round Pick

Adam Sykora

With this move, the Rangers would be acquiring a consistent 20-goal threat in DeBrusk who would boost their offense. Meanwhile, the Canucks would add two more draft picks and an interesting forward prospect in Sykora who could compete for a spot on their NHL roster next season.

Where DeBrusk Could Fit in the Rangers’ Lineup

DeBrusk’s versatility could make him fit virtually anywhere in the Rangers’ top nine if acquired. This is because he is capable of playing both wings. Because of this, the Rangers would have many options to consider for him in their lineup.

Yet, one specific area where DeBrusk could work well in New York’s lineup is their second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. This line would have the potential to be a home run for the Rangers, as they each are skilled offensive players. However, DeBrusk could also work on the Rangers’ top line with Mika Zibanejad and Dorofeyev if acquired.

DeBrusk would also give the Rangers another valuable weapon for their power play if acquired. The 2015 first-round pick thrives on the man advantage, as he scored 19 of his 23 goals last season on the power play. With that, it is clear that he works well on the power play and would certainly help the Blueshirts in that area because of it.

DeBrusk Could Be a Good Long-Term Fit on the Rangers

DeBrusk’s contract also adds to his appeal for a retooling team like the Rangers. This is because he is signed through the 2030-31 season, where he carries an affordable $5.5 million cap hit. With this, he would have the potential to be an excellent long-term fit on the Rangers’ roster if acquired.

The Rangers should be continuing to try to add players who would help them in both the present and the future. Bringing in a forward like DeBrusk would provide the Rangers with a player just like that. It will be intriguing to see if they make a push for the Canucks forward this summer because of it from here.