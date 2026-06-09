NY Rangers Urged to Target Canucks $38.5 Million Sniper

The New York Rangers are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this offseason. After another disappointing season in 2025-26 that saw them kick off a retool, the Rangers should be busy.

While it is likely that the Rangers are going to trade away a few of their players between now and the start of the 2026-27 campaign, it is also very possible that they will look to add to their roster. This is especially so if a potential addition would benefit them beyond next season.

Due to this, the Rangers are now being urged to consider targeting one of the Vancouver Canucks‘ top trade candidates of the offseason.

New York Rangers Urged to Make Push for Canucks Top Trade Candidate Jake DeBrusk

In a recent article for The Athletic, Peter Baugh and Vince Z. Mercogliano looked at several potential trade targets for the Rangers to consider. Among the players who were listed was Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk.

“As Johnston said in his trade board article, DeBrusk doesn’t fit the mold of a player a rebuilding team needs. He has a full no-movement clause, so he could nix a deal to New York. But if he’s interested, he could offer a middle-six upgrade with scoring ability. He scored at least 23 goals in four of the past five seasons,” Baugh and Mercogliano wrote.

When noting that the Rangers could use another sniper, it would make a lot of sense of them to pursue DeBrusk this summer. This is especially so when noting that DeBrusk would be much more than a rental, as he has a $5.5 million cap hit until the completion of the 2030-31 season.

If the Rangers swung a deal for DeBrusk, he would fit nicely on their second line with J.T. Miller and Will Cuylle. However, DeBrusk could also be an option for the Rangers’ first line due to his ability to play both sides. He would also give them another skilled forward for their power play, which is another one of their needs.

DeBrusk’s stats in recent seasons show just how impactful he can be when playing at his best. In 81 games this season with Vancouver, he posted a team-best 23 goals and recorded 42 points. This was after he scored a career-high 28 goals and had 48 points in 82 games. These are strong numbers, and he would be a very solid player for the Rangers to land because of it.

Rangers Won’t Be the Only Team Interested in Canucks’ DeBrusk

If the Rangers end up making a push for DeBrusk this offseason, they will not be the only team interested. With DeBrusk being a goal-scoring winger with a good contract. he should generate plenty of interest around the NHL this summer. This is especially so with this year’s free agency class being very weak.

Yet, with the Rangers needing more scoring, they should at least consider targeting DeBrusk this offseason. He would be a good addition to their group as they look to be more competitive in 2026-27. Let’s see if the Rangers target him from here.