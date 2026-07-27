NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands $25 Million Star Winger

The New York Rangers have made it clear this offseason that they want to be better in 2026-27. They have added multiple new players to their roster, with Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, and Oliver Bjorkstrand being the most notable.

However, it is clear that the Rangers should not be done making moves yet. They should be on the hunt for another top-six forward.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann is an interesting potential option for the Rangers to consider. He would give them another highly skilled forward to work with and could be the final piece of the puzzle that helps the Rangers get back to being a playoff team.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Rangers acquiring McCann from the Kraken in a big summer move.

Rangers Get:

Jared McCann

Kraken Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected)

2028 Third-Round Pick

Taylor Raddysh

With this trade pitch, the Rangers would be bolstering their offense by bringing in McCann. The Kraken, on the other hand, would get two draft picks that they could use to improve their prospect pool and a solid bottom-six forward in Raddysh.

Rangers Acquiring Jared McCann Would Bolster Their Top Six

When looking at the Rangers’ current projected lineup, it is clear that they could use a star forward like McCann. If they acquired him, he would give them a clear option for their second line left wing spot, which is a real need for them right now.

McCann could work very well on a line with two skilled players like J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. This is because all three of them are able to make a real impact offensively. However, McCann could also be a candidate to play on the Rangers’ first line with Dorofeyev and Mika Zibanejad if acquired. In either scenario, McCann would greatly improve the Rangers’ top six if acquired.

McCann’s stats in recent seasons show just how impactful he can be. In just 52 games last season with the Kraken, he posted 20 goals and 40 points. This was after he posted at least 61 points in his three previous seasons. This included in 2022-23 when he had 40 goals and 70 points in 79 games with Seattle. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for the Rangers’ forward group if acquired.

Rangers Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Make a Bold Move for McCann

While the Rangers are retooling, they should not be afraid to try to make a trade for McCann. This is especially so if a contract extension is a part of the deal, as he would have the potential to be a very good long-term part of the Rangers’ core if acquired.

McCann could give the Rangers a much-needed answer for their top six as they look to get things back on track. It will be interesting to see if the Rangers end up targeting him during this offseason because of it. The fit looks very good on paper.