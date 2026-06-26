NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Senators Skilled Defenseman

The New York Rangers should be looking to make multiple moves this offseason. After a disappointing 2025-26 season that saw them kick off their retool, they should not be afraid to bring in new talent. This is especially so if they would have the potential to benefit them for the long term.

When looking at the Rangers‘ current roster, it is clear that they could use another puck-moving defenseman. They need to produce more offense from the point if they hope to be a more significant threat during the 2026-27 season.

When taking a gander at trade candidates around the NHL, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jordan Spence stands out as a very interesting option for the Rangers to consider. At 25 years old, he could be a perfect fit on a Rangers team that is focused on both the present and the future.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Senators trade Spence to the Rangers in an offseason swap.

Rangers Get:

Jordan Spence

Senators Get:

2026 Second-Round Pick (From Carolina Hurricanes)

2027 Third-Round Pick

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a young offensive defenseman who could fit into their top four. The Senators, on the other hand, would get some draft picks that they could use to either strengthen their prospect pool or trade to help improve their roster elsewhere.

Senators’ Jordan Spence Is a Prime Trade Candidate to Watch

After being swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Senators should be in for a busy summer. They have already traded their former captain, Brady Tkachuk, to the Florida Panthers, but they should not be done revamping their roster yet. Because of this, Spence, who is a pending restricted free agent, has been creating a lot of chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate.

Due to this, Spence was recently given the No. 19 spot on The Fourth Period’s 2026 Summer Trade Watch List.

“Ottawa wants a top-four, right defenceman and while Spence took strides this past season, the team is looking for more,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Rangers needing blueline help, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a push for a promising young defenseman like Spence.

Rangers Would Add More Skill & Offense To Blueline By Trading for Spence

When looking at Spence’s numbers this past season, it is clear that the Rangers’ blueline would get a nice boost offensively if they acquired Spence. The 5-foot-11 defenseman recorded seven goals, 24 assists, and 31 points in 73 games during this past season with Ottawa. These are very solid numbers.

If the Rangers brought in Spence, he could fit perfectly on their second pairing. He would also give them another clear option to work with on their power play because of his ability to produce offense from the point.

Overall, the fit between the Rangers and Spence looks strong on paper. It will be interesting to see if New York targets him this offseason as they look to bounce back next season.