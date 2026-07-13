NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Penguins 6-Foot-6 Power Forward

The New York Rangers have certainly shaken up their roster this offseason. They notably traded center Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth after he was the NHL’s top trade candidate for months. They also added Sean Durzi, Joonas Korpisalo, Marcus Pettersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and, most notably, Pavel Dorofeyev to their roster.

Overall, the Rangers have made some smart moves this summer. However, if they want to be more competitive in 2026-27, they should not be done adding to their roster yet.

One area that the Rangers should look to upgrade is the right wing position. They could use another top-nine winger, and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Justin Brazeau could be a strong fit on their roster.

Because of this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that would have the Rangers land Brazeau from the Penguins in a summer swap.

Rangers Get:

Justin Brazeau

Penguins Get:

2027 Third-Round Pick

Juuso Parssinen

With this move, the Rangers would be acquiring a power forward in Brazeau who would improve their top nine. The Penguins, on the other hand, would add a draft pick and a 25-year-old center who has had past NHL success in Parssinen.

Where Justin Brazeau Could Fit in the Rangers’ Lineup

Brazeau is coming off a career year with the Penguins, as he set new career highs with 17 goals, 17 assists, and 34 points in 64 games. The 6-foot-6 forward also made an impact with his physicality, finishing the season with 90 hits.

With numbers like these, Brazeau would undoubtedly be a nice pickup for the Rangers’ forward group. When looking at a specific spot in the Rangers’ lineup where the 28-year-old forward could fit, their third line stands out. In this role, he would provide the Rangers with more secondary scoring, which is a real need for them.

Brazeau would also give the Rangers another clear option for their power play if acquired. The big forward works well in front of the net on the man advantage, so he could chip in decent offense on the power play as well.

Why the Penguins Could Potentially Trade Justin Brazeau

While Brazeau had a career year with the Penguins last season, it also ended in a tough fashion. The power forward was held off the scoresheet in each of his final seven games last regular season and had just four points in his last 16 games. He was also scratched for all but one playoff game for Pittsburgh this spring.

The Penguins have also added multiple forwards like Andrei Kuzmenko, Nick Robertson, and Hendrix Lapierre this offseason. With this and how last season ended for Brazeau, his spot in Pittsburgh’s lineup may not be guaranteed. Due to this, it would be understandable if the Penguins were open to moving him as he enters the final season of his contract.

If the Penguins officially make Brazeau available for trade, the Rangers should strongly consider pursuing him. Despite a tough finish to last season, he still had a strong year and would give the Rangers more size and scoring if acquired.