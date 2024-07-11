Insider Claims Rangers Aren’t ‘Thrilled’ With Trade Offers For Player

The New York Rangers have made former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko available for trade, but the team isn’t thrilled with the offers, according to insider Vincent Mercogliano.

Merogliano of Lohud.com, reported that the Rangers have made Kakko available for trade, as long as they get the right offer. But, the insider claims the offers that have come through haven’t even been close to what New York wants.

“Even more ice time could be available if Kakko is ultimately traded, but one source indicated the Blueshirts weren’t thrilled with the offers that came in around the draft. Teams were trying to buy low on the former No. 2 overall pick, with Drury rightly holding off unless someone ups the ante,” Mercogliano wrote.

With the Rangers not getting the type of offers they want for Kakko, it’s likely the forward will be back. He also could be in for a much bigger role after New York hasn’t made many key offseason moves this summer.

Kakko recorded 13 goals and 6 assists for 19 points in 61 games with the Rangers last season. In the playoffs, he added 1 goal and 1 assist for 15 points.

Kakko Signed Extension With The Rangers

Kakko was a pending restricted free agent this season but he signed a one-year deal with $2.4 million.

Although Kakko had signed an extension, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes the extension doesn’t rule out New York trading him, as all it does is allow NHL teams to know how much he will make for their salary cap.

“I think this is a little bit of a strategy by team and agent to say, ‘Let’s eliminate the guesswork so if there is anywhere else out there that makes sense for him and is willing to propose us a fair deal, we’re all going to know what the numbers are,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts on June 14…

“Look, this could be a really active trading season, if there’s another team that’s out there that likes Kakko, they don’t have to sit there and say, ‘Well what’s his number going to be?’ Or, ‘We have to negotiate a contract,'” Friedman added. “The business is taken care of, and it just makes life easier on everyone involved.”

Kakko was drafted second overall by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL draft. He has skated in 300 NHL games recording 57 goals and 60 assists for 117 points.

Kakko Eyes Bigger Role in New York

Even though Kakko was a high draft pick, he hasn’t had a big role with the team.

Kakko was a healthy scratch at points last season, but he is just 23 years old, so the former No. 2 overall pick is hopeful he can have a bigger role next season.

“Playoffs was different,” Kakko said, via NHL.com. “Of course, everyone wants to play. … I was not happy I [was] not in the lineup, but I still wanted to win. I was hoping the win for the team and keep going and then get back to the lineup at some point, but I can say I was not happy and I think all the guys in this room, like everyone wants to play.”

Currently, Kakko is projected to be New York’s third-line right winger, according to DailyFaceoff.com.