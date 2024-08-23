Trade Pitch Sees Rangers Deal Former 2nd-Overall Pick to Blues in Blockbuster

Kaapo Kakko inked a one-year extension with the New York Rangers this offseason, but he remains a trade candidate. One trade pitch sees the Rangers dealing him to the St. Louis Blues in a multi-player deal.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers deal Kakko to the Blues.

Rangers get:

Blues get:

The deal is intriguing as the Blues get the best NHL player in the deal, while the Rangers add three players to fill out their roster and add some much-needed depth to their roster.

Sundqvist is 30 years old and is a bottom-six forward. Last season with the Blues, he skated in 71 games recording 6 goals and 15 assists for 21 points. Kapanen, meanwhile, is a former first-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs but he has struggled to be a full-time NHL player. Finally, Kessel is a bit of a flier as he is 24 and skated in 39 NHL games last season recording 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points.

The Rangers return is more about adding some forward depth to their roster, while also getting a second-round pick for Kakko who is frustrated with his role.

Kakko, meanwhile, was drafted second overall in 2019, and last season, he skated in 61 games recording 13 goals and 6 assists for 19 points.

Kakko Frustrated With Role With Rangers

Despite being drafted second overall in 2019, Kakko has struggled to be an impact NHL player.

Not only has Kakko struggled to make an impact, but at times last season he was a healthy scratch during the regular season and playoffs. However, he ended up inking a one-year deal with the Rangers but spoke about his frustration with his role.

“Playoffs was different,” Kakko said. “Of course, everyone wants to play… I was not happy I [was] not in the lineup, but I still wanted to win. I was hoping the win for the team and keep going and then get back to the lineup at some point, but I can say I was not happy and I think all the guys in this room, like everyone wants to play.”

Kakko has skated in 300 NHL games recording 57 goals and 60 assists for 117 points.

Blues Add 2 Young Players From Offer Sheets

St. Louis signed defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to offer sheets. The Edmonton Oilers ended up not matching the offers.

“I’ve read what people are writing — if there is a GM code not to do offer sheets, nobody emailed it to me,” Blues GM Doug Armstrong said at a press conference. “This is a tool that I think everyone uses, and should use. You know, I think it was reported that I wouldn’t have done this to (former Oilers GM) Kenny Holland — that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Honestly, I’d do it to my mother if she was managing the Oilers.”

Broberg was drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019 and has skated in 81 NHL regular-season games recording 2 goals and 11 assists for 13 points.

Holloway, meanwhile, was drafted 14th overall in the 2022 NHL draft. He has skated in 89 games recording 9 goals and 9 assists for 18 points.