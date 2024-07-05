Former Rangers’ No. 2 Pick Named Flames Trade Target

The New York Rangers entered the offseason with former No. 2 pick Kaapo Kakko scheduled to be a free agent. They quickly re-signed him to a one-year extension to avoid losing him. That, however, doesn’t mean he couldn’t still be moved.

In the eyes of Julian McKenzie of The Athletic, the Calgary Flames are “a team to watch on the trade market” in pursuit of young players. The analyst named 11 youngsters who could be potential targets, including Kakko.

“If the Flames found a consistent line with suitable players for Kakko—and he stays healthy—there’s a reward to be found,” McKenzie wrote.

The Rangers made an unexpected announcement on June 13. They extended Kakko’s contract for one more season and paid him $2.4 million. In turn, New York and Kakko avoided entering restricted free agency. Kakko will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025.

Contrary to other possible Flames’ trade targets listed by McKenzie, Kakko is not actively seeking an exit from New York. In this case, it’s the franchise that might be interested in moving the player.

New York Exploring Trade Options With Kaapo Kakko

The Rangers drafted Kakko with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL draft. After 300 regular-season games, it’s still unclear if Kakko will reach superstar status.

Kakko has scored 117 points (57 goals, 60 assists) through the 2023-24 season but only has 9 postseason points in 44 playoff games with New York.

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette scratched Kakko for a game during the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, hanging a bigger question mark on Kakko’s future in New York.

Play

Just ahead of free agency, the Rangers were looking to create cap room to pursue top-dollar players such as Jake Guentzel. Kakko was one of the players reported to be available in trade talks.

Discussing the Rangers’ interest in landing Guentel, Peter Baugh and Arthur Staple of The Athletic reported New York’s willingness to trade Kakko on June 25.

“The Rangers are believed to be shopping Kaapo Kakko, who signed his $2.4-million qualifier last week,” Staple and Baugh reported.

More recently, in the July 3 episode of the New Ice City podcast, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today doubled down on the late-June reports. He believes the Rangers are still trying to find a trade suitor and a good offer for Kakko.

🚨 Episode 1️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ of #NewIceCity is here! 🚨 – Have the #NYR done enough to improve this offseason? – A detailed, nuanced account of the Jacob Trouba situation – Reilly Smith, EJ Emery, development camp and more! Listen here 👇🏼 or any podcast app! https://t.co/9kmwitbI9a — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) July 3, 2024

“I’m pretty sure they’re dangling Kaapo Kakko and will pursue deals to possibly move him this summer,” Mercogliano said. “I think they’re not thrilled with the offers that they’ve gotten so far which is why he’s still on the roster.”

Rangers Looking to Improve Forward Corps

Although it sounds contradictory, the Rangers could trade a winger (Kakko) to improve their forward lines. The franchise has already acquired two forwards during the first days of the offseason.

#NYR have agreed to terms with forward Sam Carrick on a three-year contract. Welcome to New York, Sam! pic.twitter.com/DI5LhiGMcR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 1, 2024

New York signed Sam Carrick to a three-year, $3 million contract from the Edmonton Oilers. The Rangers also traded for Pittsburgh Penguins‘ Reilly Smith.

Even then, it’s fair to say the Rangers did little to improve their offense on July 1. According to Daily Faceoff’s lineup projections, Carrick is expected to center in the fourth line and Smith would slot on the right side of the first line.

The New York Rangers signed Sam Carrick (1 x $1.0M) and acquired Reilly Smith from the Penguins for a pair of picks (2nd + 5th). A look at their depth chart after Day 1 of Free Agency: pic.twitter.com/QjDs6DOTrg — Daily Faceoff – Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) July 2, 2024

Smith projects as the Rangers’ RW1 but he’s coming off an average season. He scored 40 points in 76 regular-season games with Pittsburgh.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on June 28 that Nazem Kadri could be on the move.

Nothing is imminent, and he has a full NMC, but word out there suggests the #Flames are exploring trade market on Nazem Kadri. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2024

Kadri, however, has a No-Move Clause in his seven-year, $49 million contract. He would need to accept a trade to the Rangers. That’d be, of course, in case New York and Calgary reached an agreement in a move involving him and Kakko.