NHL Rumors: Rangers Have 3 Free Agent Targets to Consider

The New York Rangers have had a very busy 2026 offseason. They have notably brought in plenty of new talent, like Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, Joonas Korpisalo, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Joe Veleno.

Yet, when looking at the Rangers‘ roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another forward to help solidify their top nine. It is clear that the Rangers want to be more competitive in 2026-27, so it would not be surprising if they considered signing another unrestricted free agent (UFA) before the start of the season.

Because of this, let’s look at three remaining UFAs who the Rangers should consider signing this summer.

Rangers Have Intriguing Buy-Low Target in Patrik Laine

One player who would make a lot of sense of the Rangers to take a gamble on is Patrik Laine. The former 44-goal scorer dealt with serious injury trouble last season, appearing in just five games for the Montreal Canadiens. While this was the case, it would make sense for the Rangers to sign him to a one-year, prove-it deal because of his excellent resume.

Laine has scored at least 30 goals three times in his career, and he easily would have more times if he stayed healthier. With this, he would be a fascinating player for the Rangers to sign as they look for more scoring. Just back in 2024-25 with the Canadiens, he scored 20 goals and recorded 33 points in 52 games. He also had 52 points in 55 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022-23.

Rangers Should Consider Reuniting With Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko is another interesting option for the Rangers to consider in free agency. The veteran forward is a player they already know well, as he played for them during the 2022-23 season. While he is 34 years old and may not be a perfect fit in terms of age for the retooling Rangers, he could still give their middle six a nice boost if signed.

After a tough 2024-25 season that saw him post 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25, Tarasenko recorded 23 goals and 47 points in 75 games with the Minnesota Wild last season. With numbers like these, he can still make an impact offensively and would be a good player for the Rangers to reunite with on a short-term deal.

Rangers Could Add More Bite to Lineup With Michael Bunting Signing

While Michael Bunting would not offer the same kind of offensive upside as Laine or Tarasenko, he still could be a solid pickup for New York’s top nine. This is because he is a gritty winger who can also chip in some offense when playing at his best.

Bunting appeared in 74 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, where he recorded 14 goals and 33 points. This was after he scored at least 19 goals in each of his previous four seasons, so he could be a bounce-back candidate worth taking a chance on for the Rangers. On a one-year deal, Bunting could be a strong fit in the Rangers’ lineup as they look to be better in 2026-27.