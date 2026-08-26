Rangers Should Sign Best Free Agent Defenseman Left in Bold Move

It has undoubtedly been an eventful offseason for the New York Rangers. They have brought in many new players to their roster, as they have added players like Oliver Bjorkstrand, Pavel Dorofeyev, Joe Veleno, Sean Durzi, Joonas Korpisalo, and Marcus Pettersson. With this, they are entering this upcoming season with a much different-looking roster.

However, when looking at the Rangers‘ current roster, it is fair to argue that their blueline could use more depth. This is especially the case when it comes to the left side of their defense, as they could use more options for their bottom pairing.

Because of this, the Rangers should strongly consider signing the NHL’s best remaining unrestricted free agent defenseman: Logan Stanley.

Stanley could be a great fit on a retooling team like the Rangers. This is because he is right in his prime at 28 years old and would likely not be too expensive to land at this stage of the summer. Furthermore, he would give the Rangers’ blueline more size and toughness, as the 6-foot-7 defenseman plays an incredibly heavy game.

With the Rangers looking to be tougher to go up against, there would be no harm in them taking a gamble on a defenseman like Stanley on a one-year deal.

Looking at Logan Stanley’s Career Year in 2025-26

Stanley’s 2025-26 season adds to his appeal as a potential target for the Rangers. In 76 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres, he posted new career highs with nine goals, 17 assists, and 26 points. With numbers like these, he showed that he is capable of providing some offense in addition to his hard-nosed style of play. This could make him an intriguing pickup for a Rangers team that is looking to be better.

Although Stanley’s offensive production dropped off a bit after being traded to Buffalo, he still had a very successful season in 2025-26. Due to this, he could be worth taking a flier on for the Rangers.

Stanley Would Give the Rangers Another Option for Their Bottom Pairing

When looking at the Rangers’ current projected lineup, it is clear that Stanley would give them another option for their bottom pairing if they signed him. He would create more competition with Matthew Robertson for the spot, which would not be a bad thing.

Overall, Stanley would have the potential to give New York’s bottom pairing a nice upgrade if they signed him to a short-term deal. He would also give them another option for their penalty kill due to his shutdown ability.

With all of this, Stanley and the Rangers could be a good fit. Let’s see if they end up signing him from here.