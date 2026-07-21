Rangers Make Major Announcement on Recently Retired Star

The New York Rangers have had some of the most iconic goaltenders in NHL history, and while they’ve got superstar Igor Shesterkin between the pipes for years to come, their goaltending tandem will look a little different in 2026/27.

Behind Shesterkin, the team will look to veteran Joonas Korpisalo to fill the void left by recently retired Jonathan Quick, but according to a report, it doesn’t mean that the team have moved on from the recently retired goaltender altogether.

Jonathan Quick Hired by the New York Rangers

In the summer of 2023, Quick was acquired by the Rangers, and while his career was clearly coming to an end, he managed to spend three very productive seasons with the team as the backup to Shesterkin. In that time, Quick notched a 35-30-6 record while posting a 2.94 GAA and an .899 save percentage, showing that he was productive right up until the end in the National Hockey League.

However, at 40-years-old, Quick decided to call it quits after the 2025/26 season, ending his career with 410 wins and a career .910 save percentage and 2.51 GAA, making him one of the best goaltenders of this past generation. We’ve not had to wait long to hear about the next stage of his career however, as Mollie Walker of the New York Post has now announced that Quick has been hired by the Rangers as their director of goaltending development.

Sure, Quick doesn’t have experience as either a coach or in the front office, but with 19 years, 829 appearances and two Stanley Cup victories under his belt, there is absolutely no better option out there for the Rangers as they look for someone to develop their goaltending of the future. Beyond the duo of Shesterkin and Korpisalo, the Rangers have veteran Spencer Martin in place along with 23-year-old prospect Callum Tung, and with the team needing a long-term answer behind their Vezina Trophy winner, Quick has an important role to play early in his tenure.

Is Jonathan Quick a Hall of Famer?

It’s likely that Quick was never the best goaltender at any time throughout his career, but across 19 years, he managed one All-Star appearance, two Stanley Cups and the all important Conn Smythe award as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP during the Kings run to the Cup back in 2012.

Despite this post-season success and consistent production over two decades, there’s been some major question marks about whether or not he will be in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day, but given Carey Price’s recent announcement as an inductee, Quick has done more than enough to put his name in that conversation, ending his career 12th all-time in the NHL in wins.

Whether or not he one day makes it there, Quick has found a new role after his playing career has come to an end, and given the stability that this role gives the 40-year-old with a beloved organization, we’ll see if he can be as good at scouting and developing goaltenders as he was on the ice.