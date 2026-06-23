Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Bruins 6-Foot-5 Offensive Defenseman

The New York Rangers will be a team to keep an eye on during the 2026 NHL Offseason. After another disappointing season in 2025-26 that saw them kick off a retool, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the Rangers make some notable changes to their roster this offseason.

There is a good chance that the Rangers will trade at least one of their players this summer. Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, and Braden Schneider are among the Rangers who have been creating chatter in the rumor mill as trade candidates. While this is the case, the Rangers should also be looking to add some new talent to their roster.

One of the Rangers’ top needs heading into the offseason is a puck-moving left-shot defenseman. When looking at trade candidates around the league, Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei stands out as an interesting option for the Rangers to consider.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Bruins send Lohrei to the Rangers.

Rangers Get:

Mason Lohrei

Bruins Get:

2026 Second-Round Pick (From Carolina Hurricanes)

2027 Seventh-Round Pick

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a young offensive defenseman who could compete for a spot in their top four and on their power play. The Bruins, on the other hand, would land two draft picks for a player who simply no longer fits on their roster.

Bruins’ Mason Lohrei Is a Top Trade Candidate to Watch This Summer

With the Bruins also being in their own retool, it is likely that they are going to make some changes to their roster this offseason. Lohrei is one of their top trade candidates, as the left-shot defenseman was discussed heavily in the rumor mill leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. His 2025-26 season also ended when he was scratched for Boston’s final three playoff games.

With all of that, Lohrei was recently among the players featured on The Fourth Period’s 2026 Summer Trade Watch List, picking up the No. 26 spot.

“The Bruins explored moving Lohrei ahead of the trade deadline and will continue to dangle him as bait this off-season,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Bruins willing to listen to trade offers for Lohrei, the Rangers would be wise to make a push for him. He is exactly the kind of young and skilled defenseman that they should consider taking a flier on as they focus on the future.

Lohrei Could Hit a New Level With a Trade to the Rangers

Lohrei has shown some promise early on in his career with the Bruins. During the 2024-25 season, he recorded five goals and 33 points. He followed that up by scoring a career-high seven goals and posting 26 points in 73 games for Boston this past campaign. With numbers like these, he has demonstrated that he can produce decent offense from the point at the NHL level.

However, a trade to the Rangers could help Lohrei hit a new level. With the left side of the Rangers’ blueline being weak, Lohrei would have the potential to have a more significant role if traded there. This could lead to the 25-year-old blueliner posting higher offensive numbers.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers end up making a push for Lohrei, but the fit looks very good on paper.