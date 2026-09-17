Matt Rempe Fights Rangers Teammate In Training Camp Opener

The New York Rangers have begun Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL campaign, and already, fans are being treated to some fireworks in their early on-ice sessions.

During their first on-ice session at the Madison Square Garden Training Center, there were multiple players pushing and shoving with one another in the heat of battle.

And finally, it came to a head when the physically imposing Matt Rempe took special exception to being hit by Marc Del Gaizo, and things began to spill over.

New York Rangers Forward Matt Rempe Skirmished With Teammate Marc Del Gaizo In Training Camp Opener

While there were no punches thrown, their interaction along the boards definitely counted as a skirmish.

Afterward, Del Gaizo said that there was no lingering animosity between the two and that they’d even trained together during the offseason.

“No, not really,” he said of any lingering hostility via Rangers beat writer Colin Stephenson on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Me and Remps, we trained together this summer. I love Remps. He really kind of took me under his wing, I guess, a little bit this summer. He’s a great dude.”

He continued:

It’s nothing personal; it’s training camp. Everyone’s trying to go out there and put their best foot forward….I’m an Italian kid from New Jersey. So you know I definitely have some piss and vinegar in my game.”

In late July, Rempe, who is entering the last year of his deal, indicated that he still has lots to prove.

“Extremely motivated,” Rempe said of his mindset coming into Training Camp via The New York Post. “I played nine games, and after that, I was shelved. I got a lot to prove. I got to showcase myself and come back a lot stronger. Most motivated you can be.”

He missed most of the campaign in 2025-26 after suffering a broken thumb in a fight with Ryan Reaves in October; he was limited to just 26 games.

Matt Rempe Is Entering The Last Year Of His Deal

Rempe spent two seasons developing in the Rangers’ system before making his NHL debut in the 2024 Stadium Series against the divisional rival New York Islanders.

He immediately became known for his physical play, racking up five fighting majors in his first seven games, while also scoring his first NHL goal against the rival Philadelphia Flyers. Rempe later added a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but faced disciplinary issues, including multiple suspensions for dangerous hits.

He’s entering the last year of the two-year, $1.95 million extension he signed last June. In the 85 career NHL games he’s played in, he has five goals with six assists along with 149 penalty minutes.