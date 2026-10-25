New York Rangers Quickly Demote 2 Players Amid Losing Streak

The New York Rangers lost to the Ottawa Senators by a 7-4 final score on Saturday night. With this, the Rangers are now on a two-game losing streak and have lost four out of their last five games.

The Rangers struggling is not necessarily surprising. They recently lost superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin for the season, after all.

Yet, even with this being the case, the Rangers are still second in the Metropolitan Division and have plenty of time to heat up.

However, in the middle of their losing streak, New York has now quickly demoted two of their players.

New York Rangers Demote 2 Players Amid Losing Streak

The Rangers have announced that they have demoted defenseman Matthew Robertson and goalie Spencer Martin to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson being demoted by the Rangers comes just one day after he was called up to their roster. Yet, he did not play during New York’s most recent game against the Senators, as he was scratched.

Now, after being sent back down to the AHL, Robertson will be aiming to impress with the Wolf Pack. If he does, it could open the door for him to receive another call-up to their NHL roster soon.

As for Martin, him being sent down to the AHL comes in response to the Rangers signing veteran goalie James Reimer.

Looking at Robertson & Martin

Robertson has not played a game this season with the Rangers. Instead, he has played six AHL games with the Wolf Pack, where he has one assist and a plus-2 rating.

Robertson was a mainstay on New York’s blueline last season, though. In 72 games in 2025-26, he recorded six goals, 18 points, 38 penalty minutes, 80 blocks, and 107 hits.

Robertson was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 49th overall. He has played in 74 career NHL games over two seasons with New York.

Martin has an .833 save percentage and a 5.09 goals-against average in one game for New York this season. This is after he had a 1-3-0 record, an .864 SV%, and a 4.13 GAA in six games last season.