Hi, Subscriber

New York Rangers Quickly Demote 2 Players Amid Losing Streak

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
Getty
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers skates against the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers lost to the Ottawa Senators by a 7-4 final score on Saturday night. With this, the Rangers are now on a two-game losing streak and have lost four out of their last five games.

The Rangers struggling is not necessarily surprising. They recently lost superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin for the season, after all.

Yet, even with this being the case, the Rangers are still second in the Metropolitan Division and have plenty of time to heat up.

However, in the middle of their losing streak, New York has now quickly demoted two of their players.

New York Rangers Demote 2 Players Amid Losing Streak

New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers skates against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Rangers have announced that they have demoted defenseman Matthew Robertson and goalie Spencer Martin to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson being demoted by the Rangers comes just one day after he was called up to their roster. Yet, he did not play during New York’s most recent game against the Senators, as he was scratched.

Now, after being sent back down to the AHL, Robertson will be aiming to impress with the Wolf Pack. If he does, it could open the door for him to receive another call-up to their NHL roster soon.

As for Martin, him being sent down to the AHL comes in response to the Rangers signing veteran goalie James Reimer.

Looking at Robertson & Martin

Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Alex Newhook #15 of the Montréal Canadiens is checked by Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on April 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Robertson has not played a game this season with the Rangers. Instead, he has played six AHL games with the Wolf Pack, where he has one assist and a plus-2 rating.

Robertson was a mainstay on New York’s blueline last season, though. In 72 games in 2025-26, he recorded six goals, 18 points, 38 penalty minutes, 80 blocks, and 107 hits.

Robertson was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 49th overall. He has played in 74 career NHL games over two seasons with New York.

Martin has an .833 save percentage and a 5.09 goals-against average in one game for New York this season. This is after he had a 1-3-0 record, an .864 SV%, and a 4.13 GAA in six games last season.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

New York Rangers Quickly Demote 2 Players Amid Losing Streak

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on NY Rangers News

More Heavy on NY Rangers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x