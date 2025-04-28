Look for Rangers to Get Into the Running for Recently Fired Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ decision to part ways with Mike Sullivan didn’t make sense. But it also made perfect sense.

Whether the two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, and franchise’s all-time wins leader, was fired or resigned is up to semantics. But Sullivan’s days in the Steel City had been numbered since the new regime spearheaded by Kyle Dubas took control in the summer of 2023.

Just as it was in 2023, the New York Rangers have a coaching opening, after recently firing coach Peter Laviolette after their season from hell. This time, there isn’t likely to be a robust search, since unlike two years ago, Sullivan is without a contract and team to coach.

There were reports of Sullivan jumping ship to the New York Rangers then, which seemed a bit out of left field. It was before Dubas put all his chips into the table and traded for Erik Karlsson and before the Penguins officially bottomed out as one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Now Pittsburgh seems likely to rebuild, after a full decade of Sullivan behind the bench. Sure, the Pens still have Karlsson and franchise cornerstones Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang under contract, but they finished 11 points out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, which was there for the taking all year.

The Rangers Are Set to Hire Their 4th Coach in 5 Seasons

The Rangers, like the Penguins, are supposed to be in win-now mode too, and they missed a golden opportunity in the highly winnable Eastern Conference too. They are very much in a position like the Penguins were in the fall of 2015, with a talented and experienced core that hasn’t gotten over the hump, despite Cup-worthy expectations.

New York has twice been to the Eastern Conference Final in the past five seasons but is also about to hire its fourth coach in that span – after firing David Quinn, Gerard Gallant and now Laviolette. The Rangers need stability, and they would get it with Sullivan, who had coached the Penguins since taking over for overwhelmed ex-junior coach Mike Johnston in 2015.

Plus, there is history with Sullivan and the Rangers. He was drafted by the Rangers in 1987 and was John Tortorella’s right-hand man during his tenure in New York for four seasons until Torts was ousted in 2013.

Sullivan is a fixture with USA Hockey, after just coaching the Americans to second place at the 4 Nations Face-Off. General manager Chris Drury, despite loud cries from the fan base to go with Laviolette, not only retained his job but also just signed a contract extension, and he has a penchant for American-born coaches, since Drury himself has a long history of playing with USA Hockey.

Look for Drury, with the backing of Rangers ownership, to back up the Brinks truck for the superstar-caliber coach.

The Bruins Could Also Be in the Mix for Sullivan

Can you go home again? That’s the main question as it comes to Sullivan’s other potential landing spot.

Sullivan is a Marshfield, Massachusetts native. He has family in Connecticut. His first coaching stint came with the Boston Bruins, and he took them to the Northeast Division championship in 2003-04.

The Bruins, like the Rangers, had high expectations and fired their coach – though Boston did so hastily, if you see what Jim Montgomery is doing in St. Louis. Joe Sacco seemed overmatched since he had a win-loss record of 25-37 in 62 games.

Boston had its own season from hell with injuries to Charlie McAvoy and others. It is surely hoping 2024-25 was just a fluke, since it will surely be back in the market for free-agent talent – especially with a lottery draft pick and potentially if Sullivan is its coach.

If the Rangers somehow fumble the bag with Sullivan, the Bruins could be a landing spot.