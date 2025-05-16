Mock Trade Sees Rangers Dealing $68 Million Star to West Team in Cap Dump

The New York Rangers could shake up their core group this summer as Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, and Chris Kreider are all rumored to be on the trade block.

With the Rangers not having much cap space, trading at least one, if not two of them seems likely. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple mocked a trade that would see the Rangers trading Zibanejad to the Chicago Blackhawks in a pure cap dump.

“Trade Zibanejad (with 20 percent salary retention) and a second-round pick to Chicago for future considerations,” Staple wrote in his article for the Rangers’ perfect offseason.

New York having to give up a second-round pick as well as retaining money to get rid of Zibanejad’s contract, would be tough. But, the Swede still has five years left on his eight-year, $68 million deal.

The Blackhawks also make sense as a landing spot. Chicago has ample cap room and is looking to add more talent around Connor Bedard. Zibanejad can play on the top line and add some much-needed offense to the roster.

As for New York, the trade is about shaking up their roster. It also creates cap space to add players after a disappointing year where they failed to make the playoffs.

“If Zibanejad agrees to waive his no-move, you take what you can get,” Staple added. “In my pretend scenario, it’s throwing in a decent pick to get the Blackhawks to take him while retaining $1.75 million per year. That’s a bargain if you want Zibanejad out.”

The Rangers enter the offseason with just over $8.4 million in cap space.

Zibanejad Wants to Remain With Rangers

Zibanejad has been a key member of the Rangers’ roster, and he has a full no-movement clause.

At the end of the season, he made it clear it’s in his right to turn down trades.

“I know what my contract says. … Both parties agreed to it, and like I said, I think I’ve earned it. Until it’s time to adjust it, I have no plans of going (anywhere). I’ve invested a lot of years here,” Zibanejad said.

If Zibanejad doesn’t want to get traded, the Rangers can’t do anything about it, and he will be a member of New York’s opening night lineup next season.

But, the hope for many Rangers fans is that he will agree to waive his no-trade clause to go to the right situation for him.

New Rangers Coach Plans to Push The Players

New York failed to make the playoffs a year after having the best record in the NHL.

After the disappointing season, the Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette and hired Mike Sullivan. At his introductory press conference, Sullivan made it clear he would push the players to make them a championship team again.

“I hope to bring those experiences here to New York that can help me be a better coach for this group of players, that can help us be as competitive as we can. We’re going to try to push these guys every day to maximize the potential that exists here, and we’ll see where that takes us,” Sullivan said.

“I know there’s a lot of talent in the dressing room. But as we all know talent alone doesn’t win championships. Teams win championships. And I think that’s going to be our challenge from Day 1 is to become a team,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan has gone 479-311-15-112 as a head coach in the NHL and has won two Stanley Cups.