NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands $8.75M Flames Center

The New York Rangers have made multiple moves this offseason. Among their new players are Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, Joe Veleno, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Joonas Korpisalo.

With how active the Rangers have been this offseason, it is clear that they want to be more competitive during the 2026-27 season. Due to this, it would not be surprising if they looked to bring in another new player or two to strengthen their roster before the start of next season.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames forward Morgan Frost stands out as an interesting potential target for the Rangers to consider. He would give their top nine more skill and offense, which is a real need for New York right now.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Rangers acquiring Frost from the Flames in an intriguing summer swap.

Rangers Get:

Morgan Frost

Flames Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Boston Bruins)

2029 Fourth-Round Pick

Adam Sykora

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a proven forward with plenty of skill in Frost. The Flames, on the other hand, would get two draft picks and an interesting forward prospect in Sykora.

Rangers’ Top Nine Would Get Nice Boost With Morgan Frost Trade

If the Rangers brought in Frost, he would make their top nine look much stronger on paper. The 27-year-old center is coming off a solid season with the Flames, as he scored a career-high 22 goals and recorded 43 points in 82 games. With numbers like these, he would give the Rangers some much-needed secondary offensive production if acquired.

When looking at the Rangers’ current projected lineup, Frost could be a perfect fit at their third line center spot. However, he could also be a candidate to play on the Rangers’ second line if J.T. Miller moved to the wing. In either scenario, the Rangers’ middle six would improve if they brought in a skilled forward like Frost.

Frost would also provide the Rangers with another clear option for their power play. He performs well on the man advantage, as evidenced by his eight power-play goals and 16 power-play points last season with the Flames.

Rangers Should Not Be Afraid to Make Bold Move for Frost

With Frost being a proven top-nine center who is right in his prime at 27 years old, the Rangers should not be afraid to make a bold move for him. He is exactly the kind of skilled forward who would have the potential to strengthen the Rangers’ roster if acquired.

Furthermore, with Frost being on the right side of 30 for multiple more years, he is a player the Rangers could also sign to a multi-year contract extension if they acquired him. There would be very little risk in the Rangers locking him up to a multi-year deal, so he could benefit them both in the present and future if acquired.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Rangers strike a deal for Frost. The fit looks strong on paper.