New Uniform Design For New York Rangers Leaked

As an Original 6 franchise, the uniform for the New York Rangers is considered to be one of the classics in the National Hockey League, and any meaningful change to it would likely be met with swift and immediate criticism from their fan base as well as hockey traditionalists.

However, the Rangers have featured several alternative looks throughout their history, and it looks as though their latest alternative look has been leaked on social media.

Alternate New York Rangers Jersey Design Leaked On Social Media

According to The Jersey Nerds on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Rangers will be debuting a “Hometown Remix” look at some point this season.

“EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a look at the New York Rangers Hometown Remix jersey, confirmed by multiple sources close to the Jersey Nerds,” the outlet wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Featuring the return of the New York crest, lots of glitter, and a chest patch! Thoughts?”

So far, the initial fanfare hasn’t exactly been positive.

This fan exclaimed, “This is awful. And always hated the Kings jerseys with the glitter look. And would players with A’s have it say ASSISTANT? Dumbest idea i’ve ever heard of for a jersey.”

“Yeah, I hope not cause that looks lazy as F. It’s basically a combination of the heritage jersey with the Liberty logo as a patch,” wrote one fan in response.

Another fan chimed in, “I won’t be spending $400 on it, I can tell you that much. Same boring uninspired stuff we always get.”

This fan wrote, “Love this blue more than our regular blue and love a liberty theme. But the rest looks like a 10 year old designed it. Might be good for a 5th grade jersey making competition.”

Picking apart the design, this fan said, “Aura immediately slaughtered by having that big of a liberty logo Why would they put New York diagonally and put NYR? That really is New York two times on the front of the jersey. That can’t be final, right? Have to hope they leak these to see if the fans hate it first lol”

Finally, this fan wrote, “Hate the pattern on stripe, hate the way too big lady Liberty logo slapped there Nope for me.”

The Rangers Have Made Multiple Moves So Far This Offseason

The Rangers and GM Chris Drury have made some big changes to their roster this summer after a disappointing 2025-26 season ended with the team missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Mike Sullivan’s first season as head coach behind the bench.

Several key players have been moved out as the Rangers look to turn things around. One of those players was forward Vincent Trocheck, whose departure had been rumored for months, including around the March trade deadline.

In his place, New York brought in Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and then quickly signed him to a long-term extension. Additionally, they acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins to serve as backup to Igor Shesterkin following the retirement of Jonathan Quick.