Rangers May Trade Defenseman Due to Contract Projections

The New York Rangers still have to figure out what to do with Braden Schneider. New York previously had high hopes for the defenseman when they selected him 19th overall in the 2020 draft. He, however, has not yet reached his full potential with the Rangers. Because of this, Schneider has been linked with a move away from the Big Apple.

Despite this, the 24-year-old blueliner recently opted to file for arbitration. The move, along with him surviving general manager Chris Drury’s wave of roster retooling, may signify that he is staying in New York. Nevertheless, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh is not yet shutting the door on a trade involving Schneider. While Baugh admits it is “significantly more likely” that the defenseman remains with the Rangers, “questions around him aren’t silenced.”

As the reporter points out, Drury brought in Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi in recent days. The moves likely fill out New York’s second-line defensive pairing. With stars Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov manning the team’s top line, Schneider looks set to be relegated to the Rangers’ third line.

Although this may not be a bad thing for the New York Rangers, it all depends on the financial details of Schneider’s next contract. According to Baugh, the defenseman is projected to earn around $4 million if he extends for just one year. However, his AAV could jump to $6 million if the two sides agreed to a long-term extension. This is a fairly hefty price to pay for a third-line blueliner.

New York Rangers Urged to Trade Away Braden Schneider Before It’s Too Late

Baugh is not the only reporter to still have concerns over Schneider’s New York Rangers future. In fact, others are even urging Drury and the Rangers to offload the blueliner as soon as possible. Sports Illustrated’s Nick Ziegler hints at the financial headache of the defenseman’s potential contract extension. Although New York still has nearly $8 million in projected cap space, there are cheaper alternatives.

FanSided’s Brian Germinaro essentially echoed these sentiments in their recent article. Germinaro points out Schneider’s continued regression as a major cause of concern for Drury and the Rangers. Despite receiving extra time on the ice in 2025-26, the defenseman only managed to produce 18 total points on the year. This was a lower point total compared to the previous year in over 200 more minutes.

New York Likely Has to Lower Asking Price to Facilitate a Deal

Schneider’s position on the right side of defense is a key need for several NHL teams. The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers are two of these clubs. However, Drury and the New York Rangers have seemingly set a high price tag for the defenseman. If the blueliner is asking for a long-term deal, New York may have to lower their demands to offload him this summer.

Nevertheless, a bridge deal could possibly work for both parties involved. Schneider is still young and may just need a little extra time to develop. Staying on the third line of defense would also take some pressure off of him. In any case, the contract negotiations between the blueliner and Rangers will prove to be crucial to the youngster’s future.