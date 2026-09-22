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New York Rangers Cut 4 Players During NHL Preseason

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New York Rangers v New York Islanders
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ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 27, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers are gearing up for an important 2026-27 season.

After a really disappointing 2025-26 season, the Rangers are hoping to turn around their fortunes.

There is less than a week before the new season begins, and a lot of news is being passed around during the Rangers’ training camp.

Among the biggest headliners is a series of roster transactions the Rangers made on Tuesday, September 22.

New York Rangers Place 4 Players on Waivers

New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 21: Urho Vaakanainen #18 of the New York Rangers checks Marc McLaughlin #21 of the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 22, the New York Rangers placed four players on waivers.

Per Puckpedia.com, here are the players who have been placed on waivers:

Urho “Vaakanainen was placed on waivers Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.”

Justin “Dowling was put on waivers Tuesday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.”

Juuso “Parssinen was placed on waivers Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.”

Denni “Cholowski was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.”

Here’s a brush-up of what happens when a player is placed on NHL waivers:

It’s a 24-hour posting window, and other teams have that much time to place a claim on said players; after that, the team has the option to terminate the contract, or send the player to a team affiliate.

Taking a Quick Look at the Players The Rangers Placed on Waivers

Utah Mammoth v New York Rangers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 05: Justin Dowling #37 of the New York Rangers skates against the Utah Mammoth during the first period at Madison Square Garden on January 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Urho Vaakanainen is an 8-year NHL veteran who has spent the last two seasons with the Rangers. He’s played 80 games over the last two seasons, and Urho Vaakanainen has 21 points in that time span as a D-man.

Justin Dowling is also a veteran in the league, but he played in just two games for the Rangers last season.

Speaking to Jusso Parssinen, the 25-year-old skater appeared in 20 games for New York last season and tallied just three points.

Dennis Cholowski has spent the last two seasons with the New Jersey Devils and carries a cap hit of 775K.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Rangers Cut 4 Players During NHL Preseason

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