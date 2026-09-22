New York Rangers Cut 4 Players During NHL Preseason

The New York Rangers are gearing up for an important 2026-27 season.

After a really disappointing 2025-26 season, the Rangers are hoping to turn around their fortunes.

There is less than a week before the new season begins, and a lot of news is being passed around during the Rangers’ training camp.

Among the biggest headliners is a series of roster transactions the Rangers made on Tuesday, September 22.

New York Rangers Place 4 Players on Waivers

On Tuesday, September 22, the New York Rangers placed four players on waivers.

Per Puckpedia.com, here are the players who have been placed on waivers:

Urho “Vaakanainen was placed on waivers Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.”

Justin “Dowling was put on waivers Tuesday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.”

Juuso “Parssinen was placed on waivers Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.”

Denni “Cholowski was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.”

Here’s a brush-up of what happens when a player is placed on NHL waivers:

It’s a 24-hour posting window, and other teams have that much time to place a claim on said players; after that, the team has the option to terminate the contract, or send the player to a team affiliate.

Taking a Quick Look at the Players The Rangers Placed on Waivers

Urho Vaakanainen is an 8-year NHL veteran who has spent the last two seasons with the Rangers. He’s played 80 games over the last two seasons, and Urho Vaakanainen has 21 points in that time span as a D-man.

Justin Dowling is also a veteran in the league, but he played in just two games for the Rangers last season.

Speaking to Jusso Parssinen, the 25-year-old skater appeared in 20 games for New York last season and tallied just three points.

Dennis Cholowski has spent the last two seasons with the New Jersey Devils and carries a cap hit of 775K.