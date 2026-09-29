New York Rangers Cut 23-Year-Old Skater Before Bruins Game

New York Rangers fans!! Get excited; the new NHL season is upon us, and on Tuesday, September, 29, the Rangers are taking on the Boston Bruins in a season-opening game on NHL’s Opening Night.

The Rangers are the road team for the first game of their season, and as rosters get finalized ahead of the new campaign, New York has placed Vincent Iorio on waivers.

New York Rangers Let Go of Vincent Iorio

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet broke the roster news regarding Vincent Iorio.

CBSSports.com’s Roto Wire staff wrote:

“Iorio was placed on injured reserve by the Rangers on Monday before he ultimately ended up on waivers Tuesday. The 23-year-old blueliner had a shot to make the NHL roster after appearing in six regular-season games for the Rangers in 2025-26. If he clears waivers over the next 24 hours, he will report to AHL Hartford, where he could play a sizable role to begin the 2026-27 campaign.”

Vincent Iorio had recently been put on injured reserve, so it’s unlikely he will see any game action with the Rangers for some time.

The 23-year-old defenseman has three years of NHL experience, but he has yet to play more than 27 games in a single season.

During the 2025-26 campaign, he split time with the San Jose Sharks and Rangers, and across 27 GP, he logged three points (all assists).

Taking a look at his career more broadly, Vincent Iorio made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals in the 2022-23 season, but recorded just three games played.

The next season wasn’t any more fruitful for Iorio, who played in just six games in 2023-24 before a one-year hiatus.

Across 36 total games played in his career, Vincent Iorio has four points and a career +/- of -3.

Once he clears waivers, Vincent Iorio will likely head to the Hartford Wolf Pack.