The New York Rangers don’t have the rosiest relationship with Braden Schneider.

While he is a far cry from the worst player to ever suit up (professionally and personally), he isn’t exactly the most impactful player in the Rangers lineup.

However, his situation could get considerably more complicated once Sean Durzi returns to the lineup. And according to a few NHL insiders, that return could be as early as the Rangers next game.

Mollie Walker of the New York Post took to social media to share an update on Durzi.

“Sean Durzi is in a regular jersey at practice, a good sign for his return Sunday vs. Carolina,” Walker wrote on November 19th, 2026.

What will the Rangers do once Durzi returns? Well, that’s where Schneider comes in.

What Will The New York Rangers Do With Braden Schneider Once Sean Durzi Returns?

The most obvious thing that the coach can do once Durzi returns is simply sit one defender out, and shuffle up the pairings.

For that solution, head coach Mike Sullivan spoke about that option after practice. The Athletic’s Vince Z. Mercogliano reported on what was said.

“Sullivan said they’re still discussing how to arrange the D pairs when Durzi returns, but he said they’re open to moving a righty to the left side. I asked which one he’d be most comfortable doing that with and he said, “I’m not sure yet.” Regardless, it sounds like they’re considering keeping Morrow in the lineup and going with four righties,” Mercogliano wrote.

If this is the case, who gets moved to the right side? If they decide to play with four righties, do they go with an 11-7 formation? Who comes out if they go with the traditional 12-6?

One Solution To Fix All of The New York Rangers’ Problems

The cleanest solution is a simple one: trade Schneider.

It’s clear the coaching staff isn’t a big fan of him, and the organization doesn’t see a long-term fit for him.

So why drag things out? A simple change-of-scenery trade could work wonders for both the Rangers and the acquiring team.

And above all else, it can let the team play the lineup they want, which includes Durzi over Schneider.