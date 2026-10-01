New York Rangers Announce Sudden Roster Move with 24-Year-Old Goalie Before Lightning Game

The New York Rangers are looking to pick up their first victory of the fresh campaign on Thursday evening against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New York is already 0-1-0 this season after a regulation loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night in the NHL’s Opening Night.

The Rangers kept things close for pretty much the entirety of regulation, but the Bruins came on strong in the third period and scored three goals in the final five minutes of the game.

Before the Lightning game on Thursday night, the Rangers announced a sudden roster move with a 24-year-old netminder.

Rangers Suddenly Promote Goalie Dylan Garand

According to NHL’s transactions tracker, the New York Rangers are promoting 24-year-old goalie Dylan Garland from the AHL:

“Garand was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.”

CBSSports.com’s Roto Wire staff wrote (about Garand):

“Garand was waived by the Rangers on Sunday and subsequently sent to the minors after going unclaimed. However, Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is considered week-to-week, so Garand will rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth behind Igor Shesterkin. Garand could draw the start in Detroit on Friday since Shesterkin will start at home against the Lightning on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back set.”

So, as you can see, the Rangers will have a back-to-back to start this upcoming weekend.

Garand, 24, logged three games played with the Rangers in 2025-26, and fared pretty solid with a 1.62 GAA, and 0.946 save percentage in limited action.

He serves as the Rangers’ backup netminder for now.