Rangers Urged to Swap Defenseman for $49 Million Forward

The New York Rangers are still looking to land one more quality forward this summer. So far, general manager Chris Drury has brought in Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand to help boost his offense. Dorofeyev will likely help lead New York’s top line alongside Zibanejad. Bjorkstrand, on the other hand, is currently penciled in on the second line, but is better suited on the third.

While the Rangers are eyeing a new forward, free agency is getting thinner by the day. Anthony Mantha, one of the top UFA players this summer, just signed a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. Veterans Patrick Kane and Patrik Laine are still available in the market. Nevertheless, The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano is hinting that New York could very well pass on both players.

According to the beat writer, it is “unclear” if Drury is actually interested in Laine. Mercogliano also admits that it is a “long shot” that Kane returns New York with the Rangers. The future Hall of Famer previously played 19 games in the Big Apple during the 2022-23 season. Because of this, the reporter suggests that it is more likely the New York Rangers will acquire a new forward via a trade.

Mercogliano even claims that Drury should be eyeing Anaheim Ducks star Troy Terry. The Ducks find themselves in a bit of a financial crunch after giving Leo Carlsson a massive $18 million AAV contract. While they still have $9 million in projected cap space, Anaheim also has to reward Cutter Gauthier. As a result, the Ducks will likely be looking to shed some significant salary soon.

New York Rangers Targeting an Injured Troy Terry Would be Risky

On the surface, Terry would be an ideal target for the New York Rangers. The versatile forward recently posted 57 points in 61 regular-season games with the Ducks. He has averaged at least .71 points per game over the last five seasons in Southern California. At 28, Terry is also in his prime, something that Drury would certainly appreciate.

Nevertheless, the star forward recently underwent hip surgery and is expected to miss around five months. This timeline would put Terry back on the ice sometime around November or December. Potentially acquiring an injured player is certainly risky, especially with the forward still having four years remaining on his $49 million deal ($7 million AAV).

The New York Rangers would also have to trade a significant contract to take on Terry’s salary. According to PuckPedia.com, the club has just $2.4 million in projected cap space. Because of this, Mercogliano has suggested that Drury send Braden Schneider to Anaheim for Terry. The young defenseman just signed a one-year, $5.5 million extension in New York.

New York Could Find a Good Trade Partner in Anaheim

Interestingly enough, the Ducks need help on their blue line at the moment. Anaheim recently lost defensemen John Carlson, Jacob Trouba, Radko Gudas, and Olen Zellweger this summer. The New York Rangers are clearly hesitant to give Schneider a long-term deal, but it remains to be seen if the Ducks are interested in landing the blueliner.

Terry is not the only Anaheim player to be linked to New York. Mercogliano also hinted that former Ranger Frank Vatrano could be an option for Drury. His $4.5 million annual salary is a bit easier to handle than Terry’s as well. If the Rangers opt to pursue Vatrano, they could keep Schneider and send other pieces to Anaheim.