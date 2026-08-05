NY Rangers Biggest Need Is Also Most Obvious One

The NY Rangers have made a significant effort to turn over their roster this offseason. The goal is to retool on the fly, while also giving Mike Sullivan the pieces he needs to take the club back to the postseason.

Despite the moves, the club has a major need, and it’s an obvious one. The NY Rangers lack a true superstar that can elevate the team from mediocrity to true playoff contender status.

The Pavel Dorofeyev trade, while a solid move, isn’t the solution the organization needs. While Dorofeyev is a great player, he isn’t the type of superstar the team needs. Yes, there’s a chance that the Russian winger could become the star that Artemi Panarin once was.

But that’s not something the NY Rangers should be banking on.

The calculus behind Chris Drury’s moves ahead of the 2025-26 season intended to position the team to land a major star free agent. However, none of the massive stars the Blueshirts would have wanted ever hit the market.

For example, would-be free agents this summer included Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid, among others. Yet, these stars re-signed with their current teams. That eliminated the pool of high-end free agents the NY Rangers could have targeted.

Even mid-tier free agents like Alex Tuch ultimately ended up choosing another location. That situation has left New York looking for alternative solutions.

NY Rangers May Need to Target Star via Trade

What if there was such a star player available on the trade market? Could the NY Rangers land their desired star that way?

Theoretically, yes, it’s entirely possible.

In practice, it’s not quite so easy. The only real big name on the market right now is Dylan Larkin. The still-Detroit Red Wings forward isn’t exactly the sort of star the Blueshirts need.

Yes, Larkin would be a significant upgrade. But he’s not the number-one center the NY Rangers need to play with Dorofeyev.

At best, Larkin is a great second-line center on a deep team like the Dallas Stars or Colorado Avalanche. Still, if Drury could land someone like Larkin, it would be a major coup for the organization.

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Patience Will Be Key in New York

Ultimately, patience will be crucial in New York. While NY Rangers fans would like to see Drury seemingly solve the team’s needs at the flip of a switch, the situation is really much more complex than that.

The NY Rangers will have to bide their time for a superstar to hit the market. For instance, Quinn Hughes, despite his desire to play with his brothers, may become available as the Minnesota Wild struggle to re-sign him.

McDavid might decide to leave Edmonton if the club flounders this season. Auston Matthews might hit the market if the Toronto Maple Leafs tank again this season.

There are various options out there. But they all hinge on scenarios unfolding in various places. Those scenarios will require time to unfold, and time is not a luxury Chris Drury has at this juncture.