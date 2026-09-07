NY Rangers Handed Bold Statement on Prospect’s Potential

The New York Rangers have been handed a very interesting, bold prediction about one of their prospects for the future.

A Western Conference scout told Peter Baugh of The Athletic that if 19-year-old forward Malcolm Spence were to play alongside a prospect similar to Michael Hage, Spence would do perfectly well, even while playing with a top-six player in the NHL.

NY Rangers’ 43rd Overall Pick Drawing Attention

It is worth remembering that Spence was the Rangers’ No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. After a great 2024-25 season in the OHL with the Erie Otters, in which he appeared in 65 games, scoring 32 goals and recording 41 assists for a total of 73 points, Spence has attracted the attention of multiple scouts and members of the media.

During the 2025-26 season, when he played in the NCAA with the Michigan Wolverines, he appeared in 40 games, scoring 10 goals and recording 15 assists for 25 points.

Spence is probably not receiving the same attention as other prospects who were selected within the first 32 picks, but the reality is that the New York franchise appears to have secured a player with the potential to stand out in that category of picks.

Wolverines head coach Brandon Naurato also believes Spence could be a good contributor for the Rangers once he gets the opportunity to play in the NHL.

What’s Next for the NY Rangers?

The Rangers will begin the NHL preseason by facing the New Jersey Devils on Monday, Sept. 21, at the Prudential Center in Newark. Quickly, just one day later, they will face the New York Islanders on Sept. 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

On Sept. 24, they will host the New York Devils before traveling to UBS Arena in Elmont the following day to face the New York Islanders once again.

The September preseason schedule ends with that game, and the 2026-27 NHL season will quickly begin on Sept. 29 with a game at TD Garden in Boston against the Boston Bruins.