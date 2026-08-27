NY Rangers Have One Position They Can’t Afford to Get Wrong

There is little question that the NY Rangers are facing the most pressure in one crucial position: Down the middle.

Despite having some talented veteran options, the position is far from being a strength. If anything, it’s precisely where the entire season could fall apart for the Blueshirts.

After trading Vincent Trocheck, the NY Rangers will be counting on Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller to be the anchors up front.

Let’s start with Zibanejad. The 33-year-old had a good season in 2025-26, scoring 34 goals and 78 points. If he can build on that, he should be a fantastic option for newcomer Pavel Dorofeyev to play with. That will be a major factor in the NY Rangers’ success this upcoming season.

Then, there’s captain J.T. Miller. Miller, also 33, figures to be the second-line center. He’ll be counted on to help Alexis Lafreniere continue building on the potential that made him a first-overall pick. The NY Rangers’ captain will also play a crucial part in making Oliver Bjorkstrand thrive on Broadway.

Miller’s 2025-26 numbers, however, are concerning. He’s coming off a season in which he played 68 games, scoring 17 goals and 53 points. That’s a far cry from his peak, in which he scored 37 goals and 103 points for the Vancouver Canuccks in 2023-24.

Zibanejad and Miller need to make things work for the Blueshirts. Otherwise, the alternatives aren’t particularly encouraging.

The NY Rangers Need Miller and Zibanejad to Step Up

The problem for the NY Rangers is that there isn’t an obvious solution waiting in the wings.

The organization can hope that Noah Laba takes a major step forward, but that’s a very different proposition from expecting him to become a legitimate first-line center overnight. Even if Laba has a breakthrough season, the Rangers would need him to establish himself as a true No. 1, handle more than 20 minutes a night and produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 points to completely change the equation.

That’s asking a lot.

And that’s why Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller are so important.

The NY Rangers don’t necessarily need both veterans to have career years. They simply need them to remain productive enough to anchor the top two lines. If either one takes a significant step backward, the lack of center depth becomes glaring.

If both regress?

That’s when things could get ugly.

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Blueshirts Don’t Have Many Trade Options

Unfortunately for the NY Rangers, they can’t simply go shopping for a solution if Miller or Zibanejad disappoints.

The center market isn’t exactly overflowing with players who could walk into New York and immediately solve the problem. The few potentially available options would likely come with significant asking prices, and that’s another issue for an organization that has already committed considerable assets this offseason.

The Rangers have spent much of their available capital reshaping the roster. That doesn’t leave them with unlimited resources to make another major move if things don’t work out.

Of course, that could change during the season.

An unexpected trade candidate could emerge. An injury could force another team to make a move. The Rangers could also find themselves willing to sacrifice future assets if they’re sitting in playoff position and believe they’re one center away from making a serious run.

For now, though, that’s not a particularly reliable plan.

The NY Rangers have to make their current options work.

And that puts an enormous amount of pressure on Miller and Zibanejad.