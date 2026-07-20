New York Rangers Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the New York Rangers. The Rangers had a disappointing season last year in Mike Sullivan’s first campaign coaching the squad. New York was well out of the postseason mix as they finished last in the Metropolitan division with a 34-39-9 record, which gave them 77 points in the standings. The Original 6 franchise has entered a new era, having dealt star player Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings this past season. They have said bye to more core players since as this team embarks in another direction.

Who are the Rangers Additions?

Key additions: Cole Beaudoin, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Dennis Cholowski, Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Marc Del Gaizo, Glenn Gawdin, Joonas Korpisalo, Marcus Pettersson, Alberts Smits, Joe Veleno,

Pavel Dorofeyev is the biggest add of the summer for New York. Dorofeyev amassed 37 goals and 27 assists for 64 points in 82 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. He received a long-term seven year $77 million extension with the team after being acquired. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Joe Veleno were brought in to provide depth on offense. Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson were added to bolster the blueline. Joonas Korpisalo will backup Igor Shesterkin in net. Alberts Smits was selected by the Rangers fifth overall in the draft. He should be a core piece on their back-end in a few years. There have bene trade rumors surrounding a few more of their star players, such as Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere, but general manager Chris Drury has shut down those talks.

Who are the Rangers Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Brett Berard, Wiliam Borgen, Brendan Brisson, Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Connor Mackey, Jonathan Quick, Conor Sheary, Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck is the biggest loss for this team as the dependable veteran forward heads off to the Utah Mammoth. Will Borgen departs to the Boston Bruins. Forwards Johny Brodzinski and Conor Sheary also move elsewhere. Legendary netminder Jonathan Quick has retired from the game.

Overall, it is clear that this Rangers team is in the midst of a retooling period after a run of letdown campaigns that have put this team out of true contention status. With that said, general manager Chris Drury has made moves this offseason that indicate he believes this is a retool process that can be turned around quickly. New York’s chances will hinge on progression from their emerging young players, such as Gabriel Perrault on offense. He should get an increased opportunity in his sophomore season in what will likely be a top-six role for him. Lafreniere finally taking that next step would be huge. Good health from Adam Fox for the sake of their defense is crucial. They could use more from some of their vets, including J.T Miller. Shesterkin, as usual, will have to stand on his head in the Rangers crease. Playoffs will be a tall task for this team with plenty of the eastern conference foes around them getting better this summer.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.