NY Rangers Predicted to Sign Former 44-Goal Scorer

The New York Rangers have certainly had an eventful offseason so far. They have added several new players to their roster already this summer, including Sean Durzi, Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joonas Korpisalo, Marcus Pettersson, and Joe Veleno. While they also traded Vincent Trocheck this offseason, the Rangers still look better than they did at the end of last season.

However, there is certainly an argument to be had that the Rangers should not be done making moves yet. When taking a look at their current group, it is rather clear that they would benefit by adding another winger. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a prime potential fit for one of the NHL’s most notable unrestricted free agents (UFAs) still left.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Erik Beaston predicted that the Rangers would sign Patrik Laine.

“A favorable deal, at a position of need, makes the Rangers a no-brainer for Laine. If he can shake off a year to forget last season and rediscover that electric scoring, particularly on the power play, he would be a huge asset for the winger-needy New York franchise,” Beaston wrote. “Prediction: With options limited, Laine signs for one year with the Rangers.”

The idea of the Rangers signing Laine is an intriguing one. He would have the potential to be a solid addition to New York’s roster if he bounced back and stayed healthy. Because of this, it could make sense for them to bring him in on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Where Patrik Laine Could Fit in the Rangers’ Lineup If Signed

The Rangers currently have some spots to fight for in their top nine. Because of this, Laine would likely be able to find a spot in their lineup without much trouble if signed.

One specific spot in the Rangers’ lineup where Laine could fit nicely is their second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. Playing with two impactful offensive forwards like Miller and Lafreniere could help a scorer like Laine tremendously.

However, Laine could also be a realistic option for their third line with Noah Laba and Will Cuylle. In this role, he could serve as a solid secondary scorer for the Rangers. When noting that New York could use more scoring in their bottom six, Laine could be a player worth taking a gamble on for New York.

Laine May Be the Rangers’ Top Option For Forward Help At This Point

With it now being three weeks into July, it is no secret that there are not too many notable free agents left. Because of this, the Rangers’ best UFA option may be Laine at this point.

While former Rangers forward Patrick Kane is still a UFA, a return to New York City seems very unlikely for the future Hall of Famer. He has been heavily linked to the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres.

Other UFA forwards like Michael Bunting, James van Riemsdyk, and former Ranger Vladimir Tarasenko are still available, but do not stand out as likely fits for the Blueshirts at this point.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers end up signing Laine from here. He could be a good addition to their roster.