New York Rangers Urged to Sign Former Canadiens Sniper

The New York Rangers have had a very busy start to the offseason. They have added multiple new players to their roster, including Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno, Joonas Korpisalo, and Marcus Pettersson. They also traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth after he was one of the NHL’s top trade candidates for months.

Overall, the Rangers now have a different-looking roster than they did at the end of last season. Yet, when looking at the Rangers’ current group, it is fair to argue that they could use another skilled forward. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a potential fit for one of the NHL’s most intriguing free agents left.

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Nick Ziegler urged the Rangers to sign former Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine.

“With still likely one spot that could be upgraded in their top nine, the Rangers taking a chance on a player like Laine could make sense. After missing most of last year because of injury, Laine could be a low-risk, high-upside addition for the team,” Ziegler wrote.

The idea of the Rangers signing Laine is certainly an interesting one, but it would also make sense. They need more offensive production if they hope to be more competitive next season, and Laine would have the potential to provide them with just that.

Patrik Laine Would Give the Rangers Another Skilled Forward for Their Middle Six & Power Play

When looking at the Rangers’ projected lineup for next season, it is fair to argue that Laine could be a good fit on their roster. A specific spot in their lineup where he could fit is their second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. He could bounce back playing with two skilled forwards in Miller and Lafreniere.

However, Laine could also be a realistic option for the Rangers’ third line with Noah Laba and Oliver Bjorkstrand. This trio would have the potential to give New York some much-needed secondary scoring.

Laine’s biggest value would likely come on the Rangers’ power play, though. During the 2024-25 season with the Canadiens, he scored 15 out of his 20 goals scored on the power play. With this, he is a real threat on the man advantage and could be a great pickup for New York’s power play because of it.

Patrik Laine Is Not the Only Free Agent Forward the Rangers Should Consider

While Laine could be a solid fit on the Rangers’ roster, there are a few other UFA forwards who New York should consider targeting.

Anthony Mantha is one name who stands out in a major way. He would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Rangers’ second-line left wing spot if signed. His 33 goals and 64 points in 81 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins shows this.

Michael Bunting could also be a strong pickup for the Rangers. While he does not produce the same kind of offense as Mantha or potentially Laine, he would give New York a top-nine forward who plays with bite.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Rangers end up signing Laine or another forward from here.