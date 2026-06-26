Rangers Land 37-Goal Star In Blockbuster Trade With Vegas

The New York Rangers have added a new star forward to their roster.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Rangers have acquired forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman later added that the Rangers are sending the 26th pick of the 2026 Entry Draft, the 92nd pick of this year’s draft, and their 2028 first-round pick to Vegas in the deal, which is top-10 protected.

New York has been on the hunt for a star top-six winger, and they have now landed just that by bringing in Dorofeyev. The 25-year-old forward just had an excellent season with the Golden Knights, as he recorded 37 goals and 64 points in 82 games. He also had 12 goals and 16 points in 22 playoff games for the Golden Knights this spring.

Dorofeyev will now be a big part of the Rangers’ roster as they continue their retool.

This story will be updated.