Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring Former 1st-Round Unsigned RFA Forward

The New York Rangers are one of the top teams in the NHL and have a legitimate chance of winning the Stanley Cup in the 2024-25 NHL season. New York has made some minor moves in the offseason, but on trade pitch helps bolster their offense.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers acquire Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators.

Rangers get:

Predators get:

Matthew Robertson

2026 third-round pick

In the proposed deal, the Rangers would go out and acquire unsigned restricted free agent forward Tomasino from the Predators. Tomasino was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft. He’s bounced around the AHL and NHL throughout his first three years and a change of scenery could be needed.

Last season in the NHL, Tomasino recorded 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 41 games. He could project as a middle-six forward for the Rangers.

New York would deal Robertson who was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft. The defenseman has spent the last three years in the AHL and has yet to make his NHL debut, but adds some more depth to Nashville’s blue line. As well as Robertson, the Predators would get a third-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Predators Wanted More Consistency From Tomasino

Tomasino was expected to give the Predators some scoring in the middle of their lineup, but he has struggled to be consistent.

Back in March, Tomasino was sent back down to the AHL. After the move, Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he wanted to see the forward play more consistent.

“We’re just looking for that consistency in his game,” Brunette said. “And it’s hard to find his game on some nights when he’s not ready to play. He plays eight minutes or nine minutes. [He’ll] go down and play 20 minutes a night. I don’t want him to lose too much confidence up here.”

Although Tomasino was sent down to the AHL for the third straight season, the Predators coach did heap praise on the former first-round pick.

“I’m proud of how much he’s grown,” Brunette added. “He’s a much better player than the start of the year when we had him. So this is just another part of being a pro. Go down and play and get rewarded.”

Tomasino has skated in 148 NHL games recording 23 goals and 47 assists for 70 points.

Rangers Having Quiet Offseason

New York has had a quiet offseason as the Rangers went out and traded for Reilly Smith and signed Sam Carrick to bolster their forward group.

Smith is entering the final year of his three-year $15 million deal and is projected to be the first-line right winger for the Rangers. After the trade, New York general manager Chris Drury said he was eager to add a player like Smith.

“We’re very excited to get Reilly. A player we’ve been looking at and talking about for a while,” Drury said on a conference call, according to the New York Post. “Brings a lot of versatility to our lineup, has a winning pedigree having won in Vegas. A proven playoff performer and I think just fits in nicely with our entire group. We just were talking to a lot of different agents and a lot of balls in the air throughout the day, and just felt this was the best move we can make.”

Smith is coming off a season where he recorded 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points in 76 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.