Rangers Predicted to Sign Stanley Cup-Winning Forward to $24 Million Deal

The New York Rangers will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch in the offseason as they could make major changes.

The website PuckPedia has a tool called PuckGM which allows users to propose trades and signings. One user predicted the Rangers will sign Stanley Cup-winning gritty forward Sam Bennett to a four-year $24 million deal, which pays him $6 million per season.

On paper, the contract does make sense for Bennett as he’s currently in the final year of his four-year $17.7 million deal which pays him $4.425 million per season. So, the gritty forward would get a raise and would be a key piece of the Rangers roster.

New York could look to trade the likes of Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider this offseason. So the Rangers would have a need for a forward. Bennett could be a top-six forward and be a big body who isn’t afraid to get physical but can score, similar to what Kreider does.

Bennett was a key member of the Florida Panthers team that won the Stanley Cup in 2024. He’s recorded 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points in 66 games with the Panthers this season.

Panthers Resume Extension Talks with Panthers

Bennett has been an impactful player for the Panthers, but he’s set to hit free agency on July 1.

Florida has signed other players to extensions before getting Bennett done as July 1 is getting closer and closer. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reveals Florida and Bennett have resumed talks for an extension.

“Sam Bennett, as it stands right now, would be one of the biggest free agents available on July 1. If he gets there,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines on Sportsnet on March 15. “I don’t want to handicap it. But the word in the press box Thursday night (March 13) as Florida played in Toronto are talks have resumed between Bennett and the Panthers. Again, I don’t want to handicap it. I don’t want to say one way or the other. But they are trying. And it’s been a very good marriage between player and team.”

Bennett is currently the Panthers’ second-line center and has been a great fit with Florida. He has helped turn his career around, but he could be looking for a new team this summer.

Rangers GM Has Intriguing Decisions to Make

New York was expected to be one of the top teams in the NHL this season, but that hasn’t been the case.

The Rangers are currently outside of a playoff spot and are expected to pursue trades for Zibanejad, Kreider, and even Artemi Panarin in the offseason.

However, at the deadline, New York were both buyers and sellers as Rangers GM Chris Drury says he tried to thread the needle of being competitive but also looking towards the future.

“I was really trying to thread the needle,” Drury said. “I was trying to make sure we got some assets back for our (unrestricted free agents) for the future. Whether it’s a young player like (Brendan) Brisson or some picks, another young player in (Juuso) Pärssinen. While trying to show the group I still believe in them. Which I do. As we push to try and make the playoffs, and give them some actual players.”

The Rangers are 33-30-6 and one point out of a playoff spot.