Rangers Predicted to Sign Mitch Marner to Massive $91 Million Deal

Mitch Marner will be the top free agent available on July 1 and one prediction has him signing with the New York Rangers.

The website PuckPedia allows users to predict trades and signings. One user predicted the Rangers will sign Marner to a seven-year $91 million deal. The deal would be worth $13 million per season and would be a massive payday for the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar.

Marner is in line for a massive payday, and $13 million per season does seem like a fair guess on what he will sign for in free agency.

However, if the Rangers are going to sign Marner they will need to clear cap to sign him. New York could easily clear cap space by trading Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, who both have been rumored to be dealt.

If the Rangers do trade one of them, signing Marner to replace their offense would be wise. Marner is in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs. This season, Marner has recorded 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points in 65 games.

Rangers Could Move 3 Impact Forwards

New York is battling for a playoff spot, but their roster could look much different next season.

The Rangers have been linked to making a big move. The Athletic’s Rangers reporter Peter Baugh believes New York may look to move Kreider, Zibanejad, or Artemi Panarin.

“If the Rangers are going to make substantial changes to their roster, they will need to move players out,” Baugh wrote. “Chris Kreider is the most obvious candidate. Given that Chris Drury already showed a willingness to entertain offers in November. He sent a message to the other 31 general managers saying he’d listen on Kreider and then-captain Jacob Trouba. Moving Kreider’s $6.5 million cap hit might not be easy given his trade protection and the disappointing season he’s had…

“Moving on from Mika Zibanejad ($8.5 million average annual value through 2029-30) or Artemi Panarin ($11.642 million through 2025-26) would create even more space. But, both have no-movement clauses. They’re also two of the Rangers’ three points leaders this season. So it would leave a hole in production,” Baugh added.

New York is currently 33-28-6 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot. But, even if the Rangers make the playoffs, they could be in line for a massive shakeup in the summer.

Marner Not Focused on Contract

Although Marner is in the final year of his deal, he isn’t focused on his contract.

Marner says his focus is on the season as he wants to help the Maple Leafs finish strong and into the playoffs.

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys. And we got 20 games left here that aren’t going to be easy. We got to make sure we just keep our foot down on the gas here and give ourselves the best position to go into playoffs.”

Marner is a three-time All-Star.